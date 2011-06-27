Used 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews

So impressed I bought a 2nd one! vinton69 , 12/26/2013 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought my 1st new and loved the comfort and reliability of my 1st Jeep. At 286,000 miles I hit a big buck on the way to work. I decided to let it go because of the mileage and damage. I couldn't get it out of my mind after over 20 years of ownership so I kinda kept a eye out for another one. I found one just like my old Limited with only 155,00 miles on it and now it's sitting in my driveway. Other than the lousy (EPA) paint job I think it is one of Jeeps best ever vehicles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Wonderful vehicle bobj99 , 03/20/2014 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is a 318 CI (5.2 L) V8, but they don't have that selection on the drop-down menu. I bought this Jeep used in 1999, and now have more than 288,000 km on it. I'm in the process of selling it after 15 years of great service. The only reason I'm selling is because we no longer need two vehicles -- the Jeep is as good as ever. There has never been any work done on the vehicle except regular oil changes and maintenance, tire and brake-pad changes, etc. It can tow heavy loads in mountainous areas with no problem. It burns a bit more gas than modern vehicles with smaller engines, but it's not too bad, in my opinion. A Jeep like this in decent shape will continue to provide good driving.

Bullet proof vehicle reber1 , 09/25/2014 5 of 5 people found this review helpful We purchased our GC new in 1993 and it has been one the best vehicles we have ever owned. It was retired to snow plow duty in 2011 and is still going strong with over 225,00 miles. the 318 ci (5.2) engine is awesome and is just now using about a half a quart of oil between changes. the only issues we have had are, a failure of the fuel pump (170,00 miles), water pump (150,000 miles) both front cv joint boots(dry rot from age at 195,000). We liked this vehicle so well we bought a new one in 2011.

Excellent car! 79camarogirl , 01/13/2013 7 of 9 people found this review helpful I loved my Jeep Grand Cherokee up til someone ran into me and totaled out my poor car, they bent the frame. had around 200,000 miles on him and was still running strong for the most part. It was our only car so my husband and I put lots of miles on it driving it back and forth to our jobs and he held up very well. Did have some issues with mysterious electrical problems. Sometimes car wouldn't start unless you jiggled the battery wires (battery was good) and the power windows decided they didn't want to work any more. Also, for some reason the cruise control and overdrive stopped working so I got really bad gas mileage, not it got good mpg to begin with.