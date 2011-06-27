  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Grand Cherokee
  4. Used 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee
  5. Used 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Grand Cherokee
More about the 1993 Grand Cherokee
5(44%)4(46%)3(7%)2(3%)1(0%)
4.3
61 reviews
Write a review
See all Grand Cherokees for sale
List Price Estimate
$862 - $1,737
Used Grand Cherokee for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...13

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

So impressed I bought a 2nd one!

vinton69, 12/26/2013
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I bought my 1st new and loved the comfort and reliability of my 1st Jeep. At 286,000 miles I hit a big buck on the way to work. I decided to let it go because of the mileage and damage. I couldn't get it out of my mind after over 20 years of ownership so I kinda kept a eye out for another one. I found one just like my old Limited with only 155,00 miles on it and now it's sitting in my driveway. Other than the lousy (EPA) paint job I think it is one of Jeeps best ever vehicles.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Wonderful vehicle

bobj99, 03/20/2014
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This is a 318 CI (5.2 L) V8, but they don't have that selection on the drop-down menu. I bought this Jeep used in 1999, and now have more than 288,000 km on it. I'm in the process of selling it after 15 years of great service. The only reason I'm selling is because we no longer need two vehicles -- the Jeep is as good as ever. There has never been any work done on the vehicle except regular oil changes and maintenance, tire and brake-pad changes, etc. It can tow heavy loads in mountainous areas with no problem. It burns a bit more gas than modern vehicles with smaller engines, but it's not too bad, in my opinion. A Jeep like this in decent shape will continue to provide good driving.

Report Abuse

Bullet proof vehicle

reber1, 09/25/2014
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

We purchased our GC new in 1993 and it has been one the best vehicles we have ever owned. It was retired to snow plow duty in 2011 and is still going strong with over 225,00 miles. the 318 ci (5.2) engine is awesome and is just now using about a half a quart of oil between changes. the only issues we have had are, a failure of the fuel pump (170,00 miles), water pump (150,000 miles) both front cv joint boots(dry rot from age at 195,000). We liked this vehicle so well we bought a new one in 2011.

Report Abuse

Excellent car!

79camarogirl, 01/13/2013
7 of 9 people found this review helpful

I loved my Jeep Grand Cherokee up til someone ran into me and totaled out my poor car, they bent the frame. had around 200,000 miles on him and was still running strong for the most part. It was our only car so my husband and I put lots of miles on it driving it back and forth to our jobs and he held up very well. Did have some issues with mysterious electrical problems. Sometimes car wouldn't start unless you jiggled the battery wires (battery was good) and the power windows decided they didn't want to work any more. Also, for some reason the cruise control and overdrive stopped working so I got really bad gas mileage, not it got good mpg to begin with.

Report Abuse

1993 Grand Cherokee Laredo 5.2L V8 Great first car, wish I could keep it

carcrazy117, 01/22/2014
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I absolutely love my jeep, other than the gas mileage. Unfortunately my jeep was not taken care of by its previous owners. My family has had the car for 7 years now and I've been driving it for the past year. I've put 6k miles on it myself. Everything has been great up until a month ago when everything froze because the coolant system has a leak. This resulted in the end of times. Unfortunately I have to call it quits and get a new car. Radiator is leaking, transmission cooler line is leaking, bad coolant return line o-ring. Essentially the coolant system is shot. If I had the money and time, I would keep it for as long as possible. Overall, if taken care of it will run forever!

Report Abuse
12345...13
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Grand Cherokees for sale

Related Used 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles