Used 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- $2,595
1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo249,324 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4 Wheel Drive 4.0 Liter 6 cylinder, Automatic Transmission, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Power Windows And Door Locks, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Stereo CD, Roof Rack, Privacy Glass, Runs And Drives Great, Only $2595 plus tax, license, Documentation and smog. Clean title.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GZ58S7RC253782
Stock: 253782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-06-2019
- $1,896
1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo331,414 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Kerry Ford - Springdale / Ohio
Silver 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee SE 4WD 4-Speed Automatic 4.0L I6 SMPI 12V 4WD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GZ58S9SC776985
Stock: FL0620B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $1,295
1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo180,086 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Plum Creek Motors - Lexington / Nebraska
LAREDO
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GZ58Y8TC343342
Stock: HUT343342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-30-2019
- $2,995
1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo105,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lakeside Auto Brokers - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Welcome to Lakeside Auto Brokers, your source for used autos in the Colorado Springs area.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GZ58S7TC158940
Stock: P12754A_1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,000
1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo219,787 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Low Book Sales Salt Lake - Salt Lake City / Utah
1996 Jeep GRAND CHEROKEE.Blow out price. This vehicle is a trade in liquidation. This is a non-certified vehicle. Vehicle to be sold in as-is condition. This vehicle is not eligible for financing through the dealership. Vehicle comes with one key.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GZ58S8TC371623
Stock: B13831A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- $1,800
1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo259,175 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
EXCLUSIVE MARKET PRICING NO HAGGLE WITH NO PRESSURE AND CLEAN TITLE @ 10790 South State St Sandy UT 84070. Want to stretch your purchasing power? Well take a look at this trusty Laredo! 4 Wheel Drive!!!4X4!!!4WD!!! Great MPG: 20 MPG Hwy!!! Spotless!!! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee* Safety equipment includes: ABS, Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Power locks, Auto, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Audio controls on steering wheel...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GZ58S2TC221443
Stock: A5710A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- $3,495
1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo77,785 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GZ58S7VC771322
Stock: 771322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,395
1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo132,529 milesDelivery available*
Westgate Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Raleigh / North Carolina
This Jeep was just traded to us, and is in superb condition inside and out!! It is equipped with, 4WD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GZ58S6VC726372
Stock: J34594M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- New Listing$1,800
1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo153,315 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Guess Buick GMC - Carrollton / Ohio
AS-IS NO WARRANTY!, Wholesale to the Public, *WHOLESALE VEHICLES HAVE NOT BEEN LOOKED OVER*. *PLEASE COME LOOK VEHICLE OVER FOR YOURSELF* AS-IS NO WARRANTY!, Wholesale to the Public, 4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry. Silver 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GZ58S1VC662497
Stock: U22792B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $1,995
1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited198,842 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Cash Clearance Vehicle! Buy it right. SAVE BIG $$$ Take a look at this fun to drive 1997Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited! This vehicle is V8, 5.2L, 4WD, automatic and ready for a new owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GZ78Y3VC634345
Stock: c082699
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-19-2019
- $1,595
1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited196,482 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Lafayette Motors - Lafayette / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GZ78Y7VC673424
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,995
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo252,212 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Sterling Heights / Michigan
With an attractive design and price, this 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee won't stay on the lot for long! This Grand Cherokee offers you 252212 miles, and will be sure to give you many more. It s cleverly designed to maximize convenience and comfort with features such as: 4WD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GZ58S3WC292266
Stock: C292266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- $2,695
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo263,186 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee TSi 4 Wheel Drive 4.0 Liter 6 Cylinder, Automatic Transmission, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Stereo CD, Cruise Control, Dual Air Bags, Power Windows And Door Locks, Privacy Glass, Roof Rack, Tilt Wheel, Towing Package, Runs And Drives Great, Only $2695 plus tax, lic, doc, and smog. Clean Title
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GZ58S9WC131940
Stock: 131940
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-07-2018
- $3,995
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited203,219 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Scholtes Auto - Worthington / Minnesota
Four Wheel Drive| Leather Interior| V8 Cyl. Engine| Power Driver Seat| Sunroof| Good Tires
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GZ78Y7WC308646
Stock: 19Y4
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-13-2019
- $1,995
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo167,870 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
New Hope Auto Sales - New Hope / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GZ58S3WC299945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,995
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee 5.9 Limited114,879 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
DeFelice Of Pt Pleasant - Point Pleasant / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee 5.9 Limited with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GZ88Z5WC220497
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,995Good Deal | $1,220 below market
1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo76,567 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW58S8XC604592
Stock: 604592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,221Good Deal | $938 below market
1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo228,866 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Russ Darrow Mazda of Greenfield - Greenfield / Wisconsin
1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Bright Platinum Metallic Clear Coat PowerTech 4.0L I6 4-Speed Automatic 4WD ABS brakes, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GW58S1XC769027
Stock: MG20309A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020