2020 Jeep Gladiator North Edition Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,720
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,720
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,720
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|374.0/484.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,720
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|44.8 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,720
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,720
|Advanced Safety Group
|yes
|LED Lighting Group
|yes
|Cargo Group w/Trail Rail System
|yes
|Trailer Tow Package
|yes
|North Edition Quick Order Package 24E
|yes
|Safety Group
|yes
|Smoker's Group
|yes
|Auxiliary Switch Group
|yes
|Dual Top Group
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,720
|Alpine premium brand speakers
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|552 watts stereo output
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,720
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,720
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,720
|Mopar Bright Door Sills
|yes
|Bluetooth Wireless Speaker
|yes
|Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
|yes
|Mopar Black Perforated Leather Upgrade
|yes
|Mopar Interior Assist Handles
|yes
|Mopar Plastic Door Sill Guards
|yes
|Hardtop Headliner
|yes
|Mopar Black Stitched Leather Upgrade
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,720
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,720
|bucket front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|42.8 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.7 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.9 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,720
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|42.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.7 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,720
|Mopar Solid Bikini Top
|yes
|Mopar 1941 Hood Decal
|yes
|Mopar Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
|yes
|Body Color 3-Piece Hard Top
|yes
|Spray In Bedliner
|yes
|255/70R18 Black Side Wall All-Terrain Tires
|yes
|Soft Top Window Storage Bag
|yes
|Mopar Hex Body Side Graphic
|yes
|Mopar Satin Black Grille
|yes
|Vehicle Set MOPAR Splash Guards
|yes
|Mopar Black Tubular Steps
|yes
|Mopar Mesh Bikini Top
|yes
|Mopar Star Body Side Graphic
|yes
|Mopar Retro Body Side Graphic
|yes
|Mopar Chrome Tubular Side Steps
|yes
|Mopar Hard Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
|yes
|Mopar Windshield Tie Down Strap
|yes
|Mopar Hood Decal w/American Flag
|yes
|Roll-Up Tonneau Cover
|yes
|Mopar Heavy Duty Rock Slider w/Step Assist
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,720
|Angle of departure
|26.0 degrees
|Length
|218.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|11.1 in.
|Angle of approach
|43.4 degrees
|Height
|74.1 in.
|Maximum payload
|1200 lbs.
|Wheel base
|137.3 in.
|Width
|73.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,720
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,720
|255/70R18 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,720
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,720
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
