2020 Jeep Gladiator North Edition Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,720
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission8-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.0/484.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle44.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Advanced Safety Groupyes
LED Lighting Groupyes
Cargo Group w/Trail Rail Systemyes
Trailer Tow Packageyes
North Edition Quick Order Package 24Eyes
Safety Groupyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Auxiliary Switch Groupyes
Dual Top Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
552 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Mopar Bright Door Sillsyes
Bluetooth Wireless Speakeryes
Remote Proximity Keyless Entryyes
Mopar Black Perforated Leather Upgradeyes
Mopar Interior Assist Handlesyes
Mopar Plastic Door Sill Guardsyes
Hardtop Headlineryes
Mopar Black Stitched Leather Upgradeyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room42.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room42.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Exterior Options
Mopar Solid Bikini Topyes
Mopar 1941 Hood Decalyes
Mopar Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Body Color 3-Piece Hard Topyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
255/70R18 Black Side Wall All-Terrain Tiresyes
Soft Top Window Storage Bagyes
Mopar Hex Body Side Graphicyes
Mopar Satin Black Grilleyes
Vehicle Set MOPAR Splash Guardsyes
Mopar Black Tubular Stepsyes
Mopar Mesh Bikini Topyes
Mopar Star Body Side Graphicyes
Mopar Retro Body Side Graphicyes
Mopar Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Mopar Hard Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Mopar Windshield Tie Down Strapyes
Mopar Hood Decal w/American Flagyes
Roll-Up Tonneau Coveryes
Mopar Heavy Duty Rock Slider w/Step Assistyes
Measurements
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Length218.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Ground clearance11.1 in.
Angle of approach43.4 degrees
Height74.1 in.
Maximum payload1200 lbs.
Wheel base137.3 in.
Width73.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Gobi Clear Coat
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
  • Gator Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Dark Saddle, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Heritage Tan, cloth
Tires & Wheels
255/70R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
