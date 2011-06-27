Used 2017 Jeep Compass Features & Specs

All New Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD 2.4L 4cyl 6M

Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl CVT) - $26,340 (Most Popular) High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) - $27,645 All New Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M) - $24,295 Latitude 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) - $24,340 All New Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) - $28,995 All New Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) - $28,595 Sport 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) - $19,940 All New Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) - $24,295 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) - $21,940 All New Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M) - $22,495 Sport SE 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.0L 4cyl CVT) - $20,835 High Altitude 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.0L 4cyl CVT) - $25,645 Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) - $22,835 75th Anniversary Edition 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) - $23,275 75th Anniversary Edition 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) - $24,675 All New Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) - $20,995