Used 2017 Jeep Compass Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Compass
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,340
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222225
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,340
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$24,295
on demand 4WDyesyesyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,340
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$24,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg20/25 mpg22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/337.5 mi.270.0/337.5 mi.297.0/418.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.13.5 gal.13.5 gal.
Combined MPG222225
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,340
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm165 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm175 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 6000 rpm172 hp @ 6000 rpm180 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.35.6 ft.no
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,340
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$24,295
2 rear headrestsyesyesno
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesno
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesno
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
brake dryingnonoyes
cornering lightsnonoyes
daytime running lightsnonoyes
post-collision safety systemnonoyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsnonoyes
3 rear headrestsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,340
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Safety and Security Groupnonoyes
Advanced Safety & Lighting Groupnonoyes
Navigation Groupnonoyes
Popular Equipment Groupnonoyes
Cold Weather Group w/Remote Startnonoyes
Cold Weather Groupnonoyes
Trailer Tow Groupnonoyes
MOPAR Graphics Packagenonoyes
Quick Order Package 21Jnonoyes
Safety and Security Group w/Remote Startnonoyes
MOPAR Interior Premium Packagenonoyes
MOPAR Interior Protection Packagenonoyes
Quick Order Package 2XJnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,340
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$24,295
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesno
USB connectionyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesno
6 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,340
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Air conditioningyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesno
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesno
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesno
power steeringyesyesno
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
overhead console with storagenonoyes
front seatback storagenonoyes
keyless ignitionnonoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnonoyes
electric power steeringnonoyes
rear view cameranonoyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,340
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$24,295
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,340
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Beats Premium Audio Systemnonoyes
8-Way Power Driver/6-Way Manual Passenger Seatsnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,340
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$24,295
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
trip computernonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,340
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Front head room40.7 in.40.7 in.39.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
vinyl/clothyesnoyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesno
Front shoulder room54.6 in.54.6 in.56.7 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesno
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
Front hip room52.3 in.52.3 in.54.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
leathernoyesno
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
6 -way power driver seatnoyesno
fold flat passenger seatnonoyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,340
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Rear head room39.9 in.39.9 in.38.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.51.0 in.49.2 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.39.4 in.38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.54.0 in.55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesno
reclining rear seatsyesyesno
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,340
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$24,295
18" x 7.0" Polished/Black Pockets Aluminum Wheelsnonoyes
Compact Spare Tirenonoyes
Power Liftgatenonoyes
Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroofnonoyes
17" x 7.0" Polished/Granite Pockets Aluminum Wheelsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,340
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Maximum cargo capacity62.7 cu.ft.62.7 cu.ft.no
Curb weight3354 lbs.3354 lbs.3327 lbs.
Gross weight4575 lbs.4575 lbs.no
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.7 cu.ft.22.7 cu.ft.27.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.5 degrees19.5 degrees16.8 degrees
Maximum payload925 lbs.925 lbs.no
Angle of departure28.5 degrees28.5 degrees31.7 degrees
Length175.1 in.175.1 in.173.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.1000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Height65.0 in.65.0 in.64.8 in.
EPA interior volume124.0 cu.ft.124.0 cu.ft.126.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.7 in.103.7 in.103.8 in.
Width71.4 in.71.4 in.73.8 in.
Ground clearancenono8.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,340
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Exterior Colors
  • Mojave Sand Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Mojave Sand Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • White Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Redline Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Laser Blue Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Laser Blue Pearl Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat
  • White Clear Coat
  • Redline Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige, vinyl/cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, vinyl/cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Saddle Tan, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Black/Ski Grey, vinyl/cloth
  • Black, vinyl/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,340
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$24,295
P225/60R17 tiresyesyesyes
inside mounted spare tireyesyesno
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
temporary spare tireyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnono
painted alloy wheelsnoyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,340
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$24,295
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,340
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
