Used 2012 Jeep Compass Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Compass
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,045
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.0/378.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
All Weather Capability Groupyes
Quick Order Package 28Ayes
Freedom-Drive II Off-Road Groupyes
Quick Order Package 26Ayes
Quick Order Package 25Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Smoker's Groupyes
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
Media Center 230 6CD/DVD/MP3yes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3247 lbs.
Gross weight4575 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.5 degrees
Maximum payload925 lbs.
Angle of departure28.5 degrees
Length175.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height65.0 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width71.4 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Rescue Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Copperhead Pearlcoat
  • True Blue Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P215/60R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
