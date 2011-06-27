  1. Home
Used 2011 Jeep Compass SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 Compass
Just Purchased 2011 Compass and Lovin' it!!

ckeyes3, 05/31/2011
The 2011 Compass is a great car for the price! I also purchased the excellent extended warrantly that covers everything for as long as I own the car. There is also a decent manufacturer warranty when you purchase brand new. My Compass is loaded with all sorts of cool features to include: Cruise, heated seats, mp3 port, Sirius Satellite Radio, Bose sound system, lighted cup holders, plug-in coverter, TPM system, sunroof, and fold down seats.

Excellent Choice 2011 Jeep Compass

pete131, 05/23/2011
I bought my 2011 jeep Compass 2 months ago. I absolutely love this Jeep. I was looking for an SUV to pull my Jet Ski, and pulls it effertlessly, and after looking at many SUV's in this catagory, the jeep Compass offered the most for the money. Other SUV's were thousands more. The redesign looks awesome. The inside is also very nice. I got the 2.4 L engine with the CVT, and the engine noise is not what reviews say, it is not noisy. The CVT is smooth. This vehicle does have enough power and is great on gas. (27 mpg) highway city is (21). It is fun to drive also. The Cargo area is good also. This is not a sports car or a truck, with that having been said, I love this new 2011 Jepp Compass.

A total nightmare

joshregenold, 01/29/2013
This Jeep Compass has been, without a doubt, the worst car I've ever owned. Major issues include: 1. A new transmission at 30k miles, all on the highway; paid for by Chrysler at least 2. Two new sets of struts within the first 30k miles 3. Brakes audibly squeak 100% of the time at 35k miles 4. Weather striping replaced at 20k miles, road and wind noise are both still unbearable 5. Both of the front doors are rattle traps 6. The stereo faceplate fell off at 10k miles These vehicles also drop like a rock in value, much moreso than others in this class.

HOT LOOKING, BUT SMALL

outwardlycheap, 06/06/2011
This car is one of the best looking on the road, but the driver's area is severely cramped, no room for the right knee, cannot steer with right hand because armrest is too far away, and no matter what anybody says, the engine IS noisy! I gave it to my wife.

Jeep Compass 2011

laurarnp, 02/18/2011
I traded in my Honda CRV for my Jeep 2011 Compass and am VERY pleased. I was going to get the Chevy Equinox based on Edmonds ratings, but when I started asing around I found nothing but negative things about that car from people I know who owned one. I do not go off roading but I do drive in ice, snow, rain etc etc to get to work and 4WD and affordability as well as safety were my top priority. I was referred to Jeep by a few friends of mine who have had great experiences with them and I can say that I am very happy with my choice as well. I do not feel the cabin is noisy - I thought the CRV was WAY worse. It is a little slow on pick up but nothing too inferior to the CRV.

