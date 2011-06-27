Used 2010 Jeep Compass SUV Consumer Reviews
love my compass
I bought my 2010 Compass used with 36000 miles automatic variable transmission I don't know why edmunds gave it such a bad review I love love love this vehicle the only thing I have to complain about is that I wish I would have gotten the latitude or limited instead of the sport but the next compass I buy will be one of those 2 models
Sport (2.4L 4-cyl, 4x4 CVT automatic)
First, Edmunds doesn't even list my model. I bought a basic, bottom of the line compass. I even had to purchase, and install cruise control in the vehicle myself. It was an easy 20 minute job. The cruise unit, was plug-n-play! Rides great, very comfortable seats. Fit and finish of both the interior and exterior are great! It's my first American vehicle since 1984. I was pleasantly surprised of the quality. The price was fantastic compared to any other of the vehicles in its class!!! The back seat, when in the "up" position, really interferes with rear vision, so mine is always down. Combined mileage is a consistent 24MPG. HWY mileage varies between 27 and 29MPG.
Outstanding, practical vehicle
Edmunds.com makes several claims that are 100% false. 1. They claim "uncomfortable ride". We just completed a trip to Vegas, about 500 miles round trip, most of it over some very rough and beat-up back roads. It was remarkably smooth going over potholes and patched up roadways. 2. Unimpressive acceleration? Well it doesn't compete with a fast sports car, but we passed several vehicles safely on two lane roads, and went up long steep hills with no problem. Power is definitely more than adequate. 3. Noisy cabin? This one takes the cake and makes me wonder if Edmunds was paid off to rate this vehicle so poorly. It is whisper quiet, about the quietest vehicle I've ridden in.
Thanks to Edmunds for the poor review
I needed a low cost reliable replacement for an old 4WD that was costing me a fortune to keep on the road. Thanks to the bad review, I was able to scoop up a certified used Jeep Compass with 2 years on the warranty for less than $16,000 (automatic with power package) -sweet! Why the bad review? It isn't a big tough off road vehicle, a honking big family/gear hauler, or a luxury vehicle. It is just a great everyday car. I found the interior nicer and more comfortable (reclining rear seats=less cargo space) than the Toyota RAV and it is less noisy and had better reliability than a pre 2009-Subaru Outback - both more $$. Getting 27 MPG mixed city/highway!
Impressed so far
So far I'm fairly impressed. I bought the 2010 4x4 Sport Automatic used with 32,000miles. I love how it looks, it's comfortable, has all the room I need & 4x4 capability. I've noticed that the top 1/2 of the gas tank does much better than the lower 1/2. Generally 28-29mpg compared to 22-23mpg respectively. I've also noticed the "wobble" during braking others have noticed but it doesn't happen frequently. It handles very well. It has stability & traction control. You can easily put the car in manual when needed. I have 2 complaints: There is a noticeable feel when the car downshifts (but smooth acceleration). For safety they should have adjustment buttons for the radio on the steering wheel
