Used 1990 Jeep Comanche Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Well built and forgoten Mark , 09/19/2009 Eliminator 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB 6 of 6 people found this review helpful When I got the truck (91K miles)it could not pass emissions. Replaced a sensor no problem. I knew it needed work it had been parked for 5 years.I have put about $1,500 in it including tires. It has been reliable since then. It has more power that most people will ever need and has good manners for a truck. The payload is amazing for a compact, I load it with green firewood up to the rails and it still drives fine. Most half ton trucks would not take it. If you get this truck shop for an aluminum pressure tank to replace the plastic anti-freeze tank. look at the Comanche web sites. One club is exceptional and helpful. If you do a search for it you will find it. Report Abuse

Classic Comanche mr_sgood , 12/18/2004 Pioneer 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This truck is a destined to become a classic because of how rare it is. I have driven the truck as a commuter and as a recreational vehicle. Its handling and ground clearance off road and four-wheel drive capabilities continue to amaze me. I have have done routine maintainace regularly and replaced the rear main seal. It is reliable and great off road. I would like to put a lift and bigger tires on it but as is it wheels great. Report Abuse

I Love My Truck freedomliberty , 08/26/2008 Pioneer 2dr Regular Cab LB 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I absolutely love my little truck. The fact that they are hard to find is the best part. My truck is the 2wd pioneer 6 cylinder. I read an article one time saying there were only 350 made. The bad part is the 2wd won't pull itself out of wet grass. I bought the truck thinking "it's a jeep, it'll go anywhere"and was disappointed but after driving it for only a couple weeks i fell in love. I have had many offers and still refuse to let go of her. She gets washed once a week and the inside gets a full detail once a month. This truck gets drove to 30 miles to work everyday and 30 miles home everyday. Most dependable vehicle I have ever owned. Report Abuse

Good Truck if you can find one moose72690 , 11/26/2012 Eliminator 2dr Regular Cab SB 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my comanche with just under 200,000 miles for $1,700. I put about 5000 miles on it an then sold it. It was a good little truck, easy to work on, good power and unique. If you can find one at a good price I would buy another. Just make sure there is not a cracked exhuast manifold as they are prone to that. Report Abuse