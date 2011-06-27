2020 Jeep Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews

Great ride Drew , 10/27/2019 Overland 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 9A) 59 of 60 people found this review helpful Not just great to look at, it’s a pleasure to drive. I kept close track of the fuel mileage and gave me a solid 24 miles per gallon at 75 miles an hour with the cruise on. I just wish it had a larger than 15 gallon fuel tank. And figure out a good way to disable that start stop feature. Most importantly, the Apple CarPlay worked seamlessly. I plugged my phone in and my my navigation apps popped right up there. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great SUV CV-62 , 01/15/2020 Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 34 of 35 people found this review helpful Awesome 4x4. 2.0 Turbo has lots of power and torque. Very quiet going down the road and very hard to believe this is a 4x4 given the great ride. A very solid feeling SUV. Interior is very nice with nice materials. Front seats are very comfortable and even the passenger seat is electric. I have heard bad things about the 9 Speed tranny, but I have not noticed any issues to date. Very smooth shifting. The LED headlamps are very bright but do not blind oncoming drivers. Gas milage is a solid 25 MPG going down the interstate on cruise control. The 8,4 Infotainment system is among the best I have ever seen. Pairs right up with your phone and connects almost instantly with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Google maps works great as our go to NAV system. Map updates from Google almost constantly so you are always driving with the latest map. Contrast this with factory NAV which is expensive to purchase and expensive to update every year.. All around a great SUV that stands head and shoulders against the competition. After all, it's a Jeep. Since 1941 Report Abuse

My first Chrysler buy is above all others Mark Rivers , 01/16/2020 Latitude Plus 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 27 of 28 people found this review helpful My 2020 Jeep Latitude Plus 4WD 4 cylinder is one of the best vehicles in over 40 years of driving. I rate 5 stars for the safety features, comfort, interior (cold weather package) and smooth drive. The stability on highways and city seems like a ride in the cloud. Also impressed with the turns, engine's horsepower transfer to wheels and Jeep warning devices. My past SUVs (Toyota, Honda, Nissan) were good but not comparable to this Jeep experience. Also, the city and highway MPG are higher than advertised and Consumers Report numbers. Report Abuse

Amazing car ! Not Available , 11/20/2019 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) 37 of 39 people found this review helpful Starting with safety it’s a great vehicle. You can add numerous of safety features such as coward collision warning, lane departure warning, crash imminent braking, and dynamic brake support. I have a limited v6 and it drives beautifully, it’s powerful, and pretty fast. The car inside and out is just unique and beautiful, it doesn’t feel cheap like most cars. The interior comes with numerous features you can add as well like cold weather group. Don’t add navigation though if you have apple car play because any navigation app will automatically go onto display. Highly recommend this car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse