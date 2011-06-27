Used 2014 Jaguar XK Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XK Convertible
Touring 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,475*
Total Cash Price
$36,838
2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,015*
Total Cash Price
$36,116
XK XKR-S
XKR-S 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,936*
Total Cash Price
$37,561
XKR-S 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,507*
Total Cash Price
$40,811
XK XKR
XKR 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
True Cost to Own
$100,761*
Total Cash Price
$49,840
XKR 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,015*
Total Cash Price
$36,116
XK Coupe
Touring 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$100,031*
Total Cash Price
$49,479
XKR-S GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
True Cost to Own
$102,951*
Total Cash Price
$50,924
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$105,872*
Total Cash Price
$52,368
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XK Convertible Touring 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,461
|$1,505
|$1,549
|$1,596
|$1,644
|$7,755
|Maintenance
|$1,420
|$844
|$3,311
|$634
|$3,070
|$9,279
|Repairs
|$2,757
|$2,947
|$3,178
|$3,422
|$3,685
|$15,990
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,964
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,131
|Financing
|$1,981
|$1,593
|$1,180
|$737
|$267
|$5,759
|Depreciation
|$8,098
|$3,832
|$3,373
|$2,989
|$2,684
|$20,975
|Fuel
|$2,370
|$2,442
|$2,515
|$2,591
|$2,668
|$12,587
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,050
|$13,204
|$15,149
|$12,012
|$14,061
|$74,475
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XK Convertible 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,432
|$1,475
|$1,519
|$1,565
|$1,612
|$7,603
|Maintenance
|$1,392
|$827
|$3,246
|$622
|$3,010
|$9,097
|Repairs
|$2,703
|$2,889
|$3,116
|$3,355
|$3,613
|$15,676
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,925
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,089
|Financing
|$1,942
|$1,562
|$1,157
|$723
|$262
|$5,646
|Depreciation
|$7,939
|$3,757
|$3,307
|$2,930
|$2,631
|$20,564
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,657
|$12,945
|$14,852
|$11,776
|$13,785
|$73,015
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XK XKR-S XKR-S 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,628
|$1,676
|$7,907
|Maintenance
|$1,448
|$860
|$3,376
|$647
|$3,130
|$9,461
|Repairs
|$2,811
|$3,005
|$3,241
|$3,489
|$3,758
|$16,303
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,002
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,173
|Financing
|$2,020
|$1,624
|$1,203
|$752
|$272
|$5,872
|Depreciation
|$8,257
|$3,907
|$3,439
|$3,047
|$2,736
|$21,387
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$12,834
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,443
|$13,463
|$15,446
|$12,247
|$14,336
|$75,936
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XK XKR-S XKR-S 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,618
|$1,667
|$1,716
|$1,768
|$1,822
|$8,591
|Maintenance
|$1,573
|$935
|$3,668
|$703
|$3,401
|$10,280
|Repairs
|$3,054
|$3,265
|$3,521
|$3,791
|$4,083
|$17,714
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,175
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,361
|Financing
|$2,194
|$1,765
|$1,307
|$817
|$296
|$6,380
|Depreciation
|$8,971
|$4,245
|$3,737
|$3,311
|$2,973
|$23,237
|Fuel
|$2,626
|$2,705
|$2,787
|$2,870
|$2,956
|$13,944
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,212
|$14,628
|$16,783
|$13,307
|$15,577
|$82,507
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XK XKR XKR 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,160
|$2,225
|$10,492
|Maintenance
|$1,921
|$1,141
|$4,479
|$858
|$4,154
|$12,554
|Repairs
|$3,730
|$3,987
|$4,300
|$4,630
|$4,986
|$21,633
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,657
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,883
|Financing
|$2,680
|$2,156
|$1,597
|$998
|$362
|$7,791
|Depreciation
|$10,956
|$5,185
|$4,564
|$4,043
|$3,631
|$28,378
|Fuel
|$3,207
|$3,304
|$3,403
|$3,505
|$3,610
|$17,029
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,127
|$17,864
|$20,496
|$16,251
|$19,023
|$100,761
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XK XKR XKR 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,432
|$1,475
|$1,519
|$1,565
|$1,612
|$7,603
|Maintenance
|$1,392
|$827
|$3,246
|$622
|$3,010
|$9,097
|Repairs
|$2,703
|$2,889
|$3,116
|$3,355
|$3,613
|$15,676
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,925
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,089
|Financing
|$1,942
|$1,562
|$1,157
|$723
|$262
|$5,646
|Depreciation
|$7,939
|$3,757
|$3,307
|$2,930
|$2,631
|$20,564
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,657
|$12,945
|$14,852
|$11,776
|$13,785
|$73,015
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XK Coupe Touring 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,962
|$2,021
|$2,081
|$2,144
|$2,208
|$10,416
|Maintenance
|$1,907
|$1,133
|$4,447
|$852
|$4,124
|$12,463
|Repairs
|$3,703
|$3,958
|$4,269
|$4,596
|$4,950
|$21,476
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,637
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,862
|Financing
|$2,661
|$2,140
|$1,585
|$991
|$359
|$7,735
|Depreciation
|$10,876
|$5,147
|$4,531
|$4,014
|$3,604
|$28,173
|Fuel
|$3,184
|$3,280
|$3,378
|$3,480
|$3,584
|$16,906
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,930
|$17,735
|$20,347
|$16,133
|$18,885
|$100,031
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XK Coupe XKR-S GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,207
|$2,273
|$10,720
|Maintenance
|$1,963
|$1,166
|$4,577
|$877
|$4,244
|$12,827
|Repairs
|$3,811
|$4,073
|$4,394
|$4,731
|$5,094
|$22,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,714
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,945
|Financing
|$2,738
|$2,202
|$1,631
|$1,019
|$369
|$7,961
|Depreciation
|$11,194
|$5,297
|$4,663
|$4,131
|$3,710
|$28,995
|Fuel
|$3,277
|$3,376
|$3,477
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$17,399
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,716
|$18,252
|$20,941
|$16,604
|$19,437
|$102,951
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XK Coupe 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,076
|$2,139
|$2,203
|$2,269
|$2,337
|$11,024
|Maintenance
|$2,018
|$1,199
|$4,707
|$902
|$4,365
|$13,191
|Repairs
|$3,919
|$4,189
|$4,518
|$4,865
|$5,239
|$22,730
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,791
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$3,029
|Financing
|$2,816
|$2,265
|$1,678
|$1,048
|$380
|$8,187
|Depreciation
|$11,512
|$5,448
|$4,795
|$4,249
|$3,815
|$29,818
|Fuel
|$3,370
|$3,471
|$3,576
|$3,683
|$3,793
|$17,893
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,503
|$18,770
|$21,535
|$17,075
|$19,988
|$105,872
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Jaguar XK in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Jaguar XK info
