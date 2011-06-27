Used 2010 Jaguar XK XKR Consumer Reviews
Amazing XK
Drove 300 mile round trip to country every weekend as well as a daily city commute. The XK never needed anything except a new wiper blade. Biggest problem was keeping it under speed limit. The car is most happy cruising at 80-90 mph. Direction headlights are perfect for country roads.
Sexy look and Sport
I finally purchased a 2010 XKR Coupe, after testing Mercedes E63 AMG, BMW Ms, Audi S5/6.. My wife immediately felt in love when she saw it "It's like an Ashton Martin !" she told me, yep we know why, same designer. That was a good start! But not enough for me. On paper the specifications are already very impressive, but it's really when you start to drive it that you realize what it really means. This car has it all ! It can be very soft and you can feel like in a lounge, but in a minute later, you switch on the "S" mode, press the accelerator, and you truly have a race car, and you can't believe you are already over speed limit (noises very well filtered). An eye catcher for sure!
150 is like a walk in the park
This car positively devours miles on long road trips. I picked up mine used in NYC and immediately drove it home to Oregon. Amazing drive back through a combination of interstate and back road highways. Very stable all the way up to 155 where the speed limiter puts an end to the locomotive pull. It is surprisingly quiet with the top up. With it down, the optional wind screen with the windows rolled up makes for a very calm cabin at speed. Seats are comfortable even on very long trips. Corners great at all speeds. The paddle shifters work well and are quick and responsive. Brakes scrub off big speed nicely. Active exhaust sound cool when bypassing muffler. You can get two kids (probably up to age 14) in the back but both the driver and passenger need to move the seats up quite a bit. Trunk is one of the smaller I have seen. Back seats make better storage than seats. I've so far put 5K miles on it (in about 3 weeks)and blew out a CV boot ($450 repair). I'm guessing it had something to do with many trips deep into triple digits. Other than that, its been good so far.
- Performance
Oh, My - What a Car!!
Wow! My salsa red supercharged convertible with black interior started to turn heads right inside the dealership. I knew I was getting something special when I pushed the "Start" button and the Jag emitted a roar like a supersonic boom, only to become whisper-quiet as the gear-changing knob raised up from the console. As I was driving home, the 510 hp was unlike anything I've driven before. The car responds like a rocket! With minimal gas it accelerates before you have time to blink again emitting the unmistakable Jag roar. The handling is amazing! The style is to die for - it is the best- looking car out there! Almost everything about this car is top-notch.
Sexy Pussycat
Awesome, Love it, can't Believe the Attention. Gathers crowd. Everywhere I Go.
Sponsored cars related to the XK
Related Used 2010 Jaguar XK XKR info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner