Used 2010 Jaguar XK XKR Consumer Reviews

Amazing XK richnota , 08/24/2010 Drove 300 mile round trip to country every weekend as well as a daily city commute. The XK never needed anything except a new wiper blade. Biggest problem was keeping it under speed limit. The car is most happy cruising at 80-90 mph. Direction headlights are perfect for country roads.

Sexy look and Sport bruno , 04/11/2010 I finally purchased a 2010 XKR Coupe, after testing Mercedes E63 AMG, BMW Ms, Audi S5/6.. My wife immediately felt in love when she saw it "It's like an Ashton Martin !" she told me, yep we know why, same designer. That was a good start! But not enough for me. On paper the specifications are already very impressive, but it's really when you start to drive it that you realize what it really means. This car has it all ! It can be very soft and you can feel like in a lounge, but in a minute later, you switch on the "S" mode, press the accelerator, and you truly have a race car, and you can't believe you are already over speed limit (noises very well filtered). An eye catcher for sure!

150 is like a walk in the park Dr. Katz , 08/14/2016 XKR 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) This car positively devours miles on long road trips. I picked up mine used in NYC and immediately drove it home to Oregon. Amazing drive back through a combination of interstate and back road highways. Very stable all the way up to 155 where the speed limiter puts an end to the locomotive pull. It is surprisingly quiet with the top up. With it down, the optional wind screen with the windows rolled up makes for a very calm cabin at speed. Seats are comfortable even on very long trips. Corners great at all speeds. The paddle shifters work well and are quick and responsive. Brakes scrub off big speed nicely. Active exhaust sound cool when bypassing muffler. You can get two kids (probably up to age 14) in the back but both the driver and passenger need to move the seats up quite a bit. Trunk is one of the smaller I have seen. Back seats make better storage than seats. I've so far put 5K miles on it (in about 3 weeks)and blew out a CV boot ($450 repair). I'm guessing it had something to do with many trips deep into triple digits. Other than that, its been good so far. Performance

Oh, My - What a Car!! Andrew , 11/27/2009 Wow! My salsa red supercharged convertible with black interior started to turn heads right inside the dealership. I knew I was getting something special when I pushed the "Start" button and the Jag emitted a roar like a supersonic boom, only to become whisper-quiet as the gear-changing knob raised up from the console. As I was driving home, the 510 hp was unlike anything I've driven before. The car responds like a rocket! With minimal gas it accelerates before you have time to blink again emitting the unmistakable Jag roar. The handling is amazing! The style is to die for - it is the best- looking car out there! Almost everything about this car is top-notch.