Used 2008 Jaguar XK-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$10,120 - $16,896
I love this car!

Nick from Pittsburgh, 11/17/2019
XK 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This car turns heads at 10 years + old. The convertible is amazing and feels like a race car in sport mode. Meanwhile, it has all the accoutrements of any luxury vehicle.

