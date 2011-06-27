2019 Jaguar XJ Sedan Consumer Reviews
Mary's XJR Sport
I'm Mary's husband writing this review. We purchased the 2019 XJR Sport 17 days and 390 miles ago. It's new to us and is spectacular! Edmund's review is an accurate assessment. We like the lite steering feel, the brake pedal feels fine to me, the ZF 8 speed auto transmission is smooth as silk and does it's job seamlessly as does the supercharged 3.0 V6 engine. The V6 is extreamily satisfactory for this lux car. (I have a 2014 Corvette for comparison.) Our XJ has AWD. I have a car lift in my garage so I checked out the underside of the car after removing the under engine plastic cover and the car is extreamily well built. (I'm a retired mechanical engineer and was a auto tech way back in the 1950s, I'm 81 yrs young) The paint, body fit & finish as well as the enterior are all excellent! The handling on our Seirra Nevada foothill mountain roads is excellent! With Firenze red paint & 20" split-spoke wheels, the car gets a lot of notice. We traded in a 2004 XJ8 that we owned for nearly 12 years. It was our first Jaguar and was an excellent car. My wife and I have had 49 cars in our 63 years of marital bliss so, we are pretty good judges of what makes a good car. Check back with me about 50,000 miles from now. I expect to report that this 2019 XJ is as good as the '04 was.
