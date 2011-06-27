Used 2016 Jaguar XJ Sedan Consumer Reviews

Awesome Jaguar XJRsport Bill A , 05/30/2018 R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful This is a big, extremely good looking, very comfortable, excellent handling, luxury, sedan. I've owned it two years, and nothing has broken. All of the electronic toys are a bit much, but it seems that most people want this crap these days. This car is so much superior to my previous Mercedes CLS 550 that there is just no comparison, and it is trouble free, unlike my CLS, that had many returns to the dealer. I now have two Jaguars, no more Benz for me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Infotainment is outdated and unreliable Bob D. , 11/18/2017 XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 17 of 19 people found this review helpful I have now had my 2016 XJL Potfolio for 1 year. I love the looks of the car and it's driving performance and luxury. However the infotainment system is years behind Merecedes, Audi, and BMW. I had an Audi A8L prior to this and this is a step backwards as far as the electronics. The worst part is that The Bluetooth and hands free system have never worked properly since day 1 and are completely unreliable and dealer had not been able to get it resolved. Also my ability to get it to play my music from my phone is equally unreliable. Just way too many electronic glitches with this car. Getting assistance from Jaguar and the dealer has also been a big hassle. I am going to take a hit and get ride of this car in the next few months, tired of the glitches and their inability to get it resolved. As a whole I have been very disappointed with my experience and the quality of the car and Jaguar's service. I would not recommend getting this car unless you have lots of patience.

Complicated! RKW , 07/26/2016 R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 26 of 33 people found this review helpful I have had this car for about a month. It looks great and it gets compliments from total strangers. It is fun to drive if you are just driving on a highway. Good value for the price I am paying. However the car is quite long and I have trouble parking it. The park assist is helpful but can not be relied on totally. The car has quite a few glitches, I believe in its computer. It takes about a minute for the computer to boot up, almost like a PC and not like my Mac Book Air, for comparison. The Park assist is difficult understand. Is it on all the time or does it require manual turn on? However the main issue we have is with the AC. It does not cool as well as the Lexus SUV we are used to. Also the AC sensors may be at times having difficulty figuring out what to do. Even when we turn the temp dial up to 80 to stop the high speed of the fan (in AUTO mode )it keeps going. The navigation etc and other tech features will take some time to get used to, unless you are familiar with jaguar. I am probably half way through, that too with the essentials. Over all it has been a good experience and my brother who drove it a thousand miles to bring it to us enjoyed the drive and did not feel tired, even from the long trip. I may ahve to take it back to my summer home since parking space in the winter place is a tight fit, needing quite a bit of careful maneuvering. Since I do not have to be in a hurry any more that is ok!

Infotainment Flaws, Horrible Customer Service N Yenbad , 05/27/2019 R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful This is the most comfortable and beautiful car I've ever owned but the Infotainment system is horribly unreliable.. It cannot index an ipod to save its life, repeats songs, and all kinds of odd behaviors. Clock resets to military time for no reason, choosing a particular playlist delivers another, sensors randomly turn off, super disappointing. The Meridian Sound can't be beat but the reliability of the infotainment system is horrible and so frustrating that it wrecks the rest of the experience of owning the car. In shop constantly for firmware upgrades which only fix the problems for a week or two. (If I lived next door to dealer I would have the memory flashed weekly). $80,000 is too much to to pay to put up with the daily frustration of driving this car. And the snitty, slow service at Jaguar of Marin doesn't help... Such a disappointment.