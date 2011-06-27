Used 2014 Jaguar XJ Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XJ Sedan
XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,746*
Total Cash Price
$27,331
XJR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$95,552*
Total Cash Price
$37,443
XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$98,342*
Total Cash Price
$38,537
XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$96,249*
Total Cash Price
$37,717
Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$72,536*
Total Cash Price
$28,424
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$101,132*
Total Cash Price
$39,630
4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,746*
Total Cash Price
$27,331
XJ XJR LWB
XJR LWB 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$71,141*
Total Cash Price
$27,878
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XJ Sedan XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,374
|$1,415
|$1,458
|$1,501
|$1,546
|$7,294
|Maintenance
|$2,545
|$379
|$3,903
|$631
|$2,744
|$10,202
|Repairs
|$2,936
|$3,139
|$3,384
|$3,646
|$3,924
|$17,029
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,473
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,657
|Financing
|$1,470
|$1,182
|$875
|$547
|$198
|$4,272
|Depreciation
|$6,312
|$3,362
|$2,958
|$2,621
|$2,353
|$17,606
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,311
|$11,790
|$14,959
|$11,397
|$13,289
|$69,746
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XJ Sedan XJR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,882
|$1,939
|$1,997
|$2,056
|$2,118
|$9,993
|Maintenance
|$3,487
|$519
|$5,347
|$864
|$3,759
|$13,977
|Repairs
|$4,022
|$4,300
|$4,636
|$4,995
|$5,376
|$23,330
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,018
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,270
|Financing
|$2,014
|$1,619
|$1,199
|$749
|$271
|$5,853
|Depreciation
|$8,647
|$4,606
|$4,052
|$3,591
|$3,224
|$24,120
|Fuel
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$3,199
|$3,295
|$3,395
|$16,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,086
|$16,152
|$20,494
|$15,614
|$18,206
|$95,552
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XJ Sedan XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,937
|$1,995
|$2,056
|$2,116
|$2,180
|$10,285
|Maintenance
|$3,588
|$534
|$5,503
|$890
|$3,869
|$14,385
|Repairs
|$4,140
|$4,426
|$4,771
|$5,141
|$5,533
|$24,011
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,077
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,336
|Financing
|$2,073
|$1,667
|$1,234
|$771
|$279
|$6,024
|Depreciation
|$8,900
|$4,740
|$4,171
|$3,696
|$3,318
|$24,824
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,819
|$16,624
|$21,092
|$16,070
|$18,737
|$98,342
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XJ Sedan XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,896
|$1,953
|$2,012
|$2,071
|$2,133
|$10,066
|Maintenance
|$3,512
|$523
|$5,386
|$871
|$3,787
|$14,079
|Repairs
|$4,052
|$4,332
|$4,670
|$5,031
|$5,415
|$23,500
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,033
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,287
|Financing
|$2,029
|$1,631
|$1,208
|$755
|$273
|$5,895
|Depreciation
|$8,711
|$4,640
|$4,082
|$3,617
|$3,247
|$24,296
|Fuel
|$3,037
|$3,128
|$3,222
|$3,319
|$3,420
|$16,127
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,269
|$16,270
|$20,643
|$15,728
|$18,339
|$96,249
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XJ Sedan Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,429
|$1,472
|$1,516
|$1,561
|$1,608
|$7,586
|Maintenance
|$2,647
|$394
|$4,059
|$656
|$2,854
|$10,610
|Repairs
|$3,053
|$3,265
|$3,519
|$3,792
|$4,081
|$17,710
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,532
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,723
|Financing
|$1,529
|$1,229
|$910
|$569
|$206
|$4,443
|Depreciation
|$6,564
|$3,496
|$3,076
|$2,726
|$2,447
|$18,310
|Fuel
|$2,289
|$2,358
|$2,428
|$2,501
|$2,577
|$12,153
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,043
|$12,262
|$15,557
|$11,853
|$13,821
|$72,536
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XJ Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,114
|$2,176
|$2,242
|$10,576
|Maintenance
|$3,690
|$550
|$5,659
|$915
|$3,979
|$14,793
|Repairs
|$4,257
|$4,552
|$4,907
|$5,287
|$5,690
|$24,692
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,136
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,403
|Financing
|$2,132
|$1,714
|$1,269
|$793
|$287
|$6,194
|Depreciation
|$9,152
|$4,875
|$4,289
|$3,800
|$3,412
|$25,529
|Fuel
|$3,191
|$3,287
|$3,386
|$3,487
|$3,593
|$16,945
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,551
|$17,096
|$21,691
|$16,526
|$19,269
|$101,132
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XJ Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,374
|$1,415
|$1,458
|$1,501
|$1,546
|$7,294
|Maintenance
|$2,545
|$379
|$3,903
|$631
|$2,744
|$10,202
|Repairs
|$2,936
|$3,139
|$3,384
|$3,646
|$3,924
|$17,029
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,473
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,657
|Financing
|$1,470
|$1,182
|$875
|$547
|$198
|$4,272
|Depreciation
|$6,312
|$3,362
|$2,958
|$2,621
|$2,353
|$17,606
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,311
|$11,790
|$14,959
|$11,397
|$13,289
|$69,746
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XJ XJR LWB XJR LWB 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,401
|$1,443
|$1,487
|$1,531
|$1,577
|$7,440
|Maintenance
|$2,596
|$387
|$3,981
|$644
|$2,799
|$10,406
|Repairs
|$2,995
|$3,202
|$3,452
|$3,719
|$4,002
|$17,370
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,502
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,690
|Financing
|$1,499
|$1,206
|$893
|$558
|$202
|$4,357
|Depreciation
|$6,438
|$3,429
|$3,017
|$2,673
|$2,400
|$17,958
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,677
|$12,026
|$15,258
|$11,625
|$13,555
|$71,141
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 XJ
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Jaguar XJ in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Jaguar XJ info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Accord 2016
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Toyota RAV4 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Honda Civic 2015
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2016
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2020 Ford Explorer
- 2020 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Lexus RX 350
- 2020 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Outback
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Toyota Hybrids
- Best Honda Sedans
- Best Honda Hatchbacks
- Best Toyota Minivans
- Best Honda Hybrids
- Best Honda SUVs
- Best Toyota Sedans
- Best Acura Coupes
Other models to consider
- 2019 Jaguar XF Diesel
- 2019 Jaguar XE Diesel
- 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE SVR
- 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2019 Jaguar XF
- 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible
- 2019 Jaguar XJ XJR575
- 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE R
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2019 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4
- 2020 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered
- 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE SVR
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2019 Kia Stinger
- 2018 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400
- 2019 Jaguar XE SV Project 8
- 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06