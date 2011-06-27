Used 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Ultimate Consumer Reviews
Lucky to be alive
trish78, 11/16/2013
12 of 76 people found this review helpful
I've had since Dec 2003('s done 50,000 miles and has been one careful driver - me- and sevice and checked by Jag dealer regularly. On Wed 13th November 2013 I was driving on a dual carriageway at 60mph when the car suddenly accelerated. I thought the cruise control was on and braked to cancel it, but the car just kept going faster. I tried switching to manual and forcing it into lowest gear with no effect, pumping brake and engaging the hand brake , but the car just kept going faster and I was rapidly approaching other vehicles. So I moved into the fast lane, which was clear, but then two cars pulled out in front of me to overtake a lorry. At 90mph I hit themand am lucky to be alive
