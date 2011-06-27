Used 2011 Jaguar XJ XJL Supersport Consumer Reviews
SuperSport: Just something extra
As is custom built and I ordered my 2011 SJL SS in March 2010 and wait to end of August 2010 for delivery the wait was worth every moment. I had driven the Supercharged 470hp with all the extra add ons that are standard on the Superport and just had to have the ultimate with 40Hp more. Long wheel base is great, hadles like a sports car (almost) and goes like the new Ferrari 1/2 second slower in 1/mile at 112mph. Eats up miles with on long trips of 12hrs without driver fatigue. Maybe the best car ever and at a bargin price. In metalic silver looks like a block of machined aircraft aluminun. Sound system is better than any I have heard from expensive stereo/theater systems.
ELECTRONIC NIGHTMARE!
This car is a nightmare electronically. Always something electronically going wrong, forgets presets, dead batter whenever it wants, etc. NIGHTMARE! I guarantee all the 5 star reviews of this car were written in the first couple months of ownership.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the XJ
Related Used 2011 Jaguar XJ XJL Supersport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner