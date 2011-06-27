  1. Home
Used 2011 Jaguar XJ XJL Supersport Consumer Reviews

SuperSport: Just something extra

fastrunner13, 04/03/2011
As is custom built and I ordered my 2011 SJL SS in March 2010 and wait to end of August 2010 for delivery the wait was worth every moment. I had driven the Supercharged 470hp with all the extra add ons that are standard on the Superport and just had to have the ultimate with 40Hp more. Long wheel base is great, hadles like a sports car (almost) and goes like the new Ferrari 1/2 second slower in 1/mile at 112mph. Eats up miles with on long trips of 12hrs without driver fatigue. Maybe the best car ever and at a bargin price. In metalic silver looks like a block of machined aircraft aluminun. Sound system is better than any I have heard from expensive stereo/theater systems.

ELECTRONIC NIGHTMARE!

Wellington Pendell, 08/02/2019
XJL Supersport 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
This car is a nightmare electronically. Always something electronically going wrong, forgets presets, dead batter whenever it wants, etc. NIGHTMARE! I guarantee all the 5 star reviews of this car were written in the first couple months of ownership.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Research Similar Vehicles