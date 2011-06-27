Used 2011 Jaguar XJ XJL Supersport Consumer Reviews

fastrunner13 , 04/03/2011

22 of 22 people found this review helpful

As is custom built and I ordered my 2011 SJL SS in March 2010 and wait to end of August 2010 for delivery the wait was worth every moment. I had driven the Supercharged 470hp with all the extra add ons that are standard on the Superport and just had to have the ultimate with 40Hp more. Long wheel base is great, hadles like a sports car (almost) and goes like the new Ferrari 1/2 second slower in 1/mile at 112mph. Eats up miles with on long trips of 12hrs without driver fatigue. Maybe the best car ever and at a bargin price. In metalic silver looks like a block of machined aircraft aluminun. Sound system is better than any I have heard from expensive stereo/theater systems.