Used 2005 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR Consumer Reviews
I traded a 911 Cab for this
After struggling with a 911 Carerra 6 speed in S. Florida traffic for 3 months, I called it quits and traded the Porsche for the XJR. At first I was leary, of Jaguar and sedans. After 1 hr in the XJR I knew I had found the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and the prettiest vehicle on the road. I Love It!
The Un-M5
Looking for a fast, comfortable, and unique car is difficult in today's car market. When you nail the throttle and the supercharger responds with rrrrooowwwooowwh! All you need to do is lay into the accelerator, invoke its supercharged 4220-cc V-8's 390 bhp and 399 lb.-ft. of torque and hold on! The suspension is not 'Track Day Lotus' but it's also not Brougham DeVille. Jaguar was able to find a happy medium between the two. As far as the interior goes, you always feel like first class British Airways in the front or the rear seats. Set the desired gap and speed on this radar-based system, Jaguar's ACC adjusts itself to maintain a safe combination of both. All in all a fantastic car!
Never thought I would drive a Jag. ...
Never thought I would own a Jag, did not seem like my style, a bit stodgy ... but I bought the XJR and love it. Beautiful car inside and out.
A Dream comes True
All that I dreamed it could be and more. I've driven 2500 miles and have enjoyed every one. It seems to enjoy cruising at about 95mph best but has pleanty of power still in reserve. It attracts attention wherever it is and pleanty of comments from even people I never met before. I remember the feeling I had seeing it in the showroom the day I picked it up and still get that same feeling as I approach it in a parking lot. I have owned many makes of automobiles and driven even more, but the XJR not only has no equals, but none even come close in driving pleasure, or joy of ownership.
Love the car / fun to drive
The XJR is wonderfully responsive to throttle movement. If you need quick passing power 394 horses do provide a thrill. With its' 6 gear automatic transmission the supercharged engine does get very good gas millage (19 MPG in town) When to drivers seat heater is engaged the steering wheel also warms up quickly. We have had no meckanical difficultise, but have one critique - the outside air temp readout is poorly positioned and hard to read and we miss the rear cabin vanity lighted mirrors that were in the Mercedes S 420 we traded in. We enjoy this car so much that our next vehicle will be a Jaguar.
