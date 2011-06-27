Used 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

Gorgeous big cat DIC_CAMARILLO , 01/21/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I'm very pleased to say that my gorgeous big cat is still running well. In fact, the only thing I've done is a few oil changes. I've put nearly 40,000 miles on her and she's been great. She came with Toyo tires that still have 40% left on them. Still on the same brakes as well. Rear axle has been leaking since I got her (can smell the diff oil), but no problems. Front left wheel bearing still makes the same noise. Gas mileage is pretty good on the freeway 24 mpg at 80 mph. City mpg isn't so good. I've received as many compliments on her as my Porsche Boxster and 911. When I drive people they comment on how nice a ride she has. I didn't think I would say it, but I love this car. An absolutely beautiful luxury car that makes me proud to own her. Report Abuse

Can't believe it's a Jag!! hackman , 04/23/2007 7 of 7 people found this review helpful My title tells all. Having been in the used car biz since '76, I have found this car to be quite the auto. It now has 141k on it with no major issues what so ever. Love it and don't be afraid of 95-97 models.

*CLASS & DASH* mongoose4 , 07/06/2013 XJ6 4dr Sedan 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Owned now for 4 years, found it on local Craigslist wanted 6K, got it 4.5K. Mint body (9+), Int 8, new tires, subwoofer. Engine compartment look new. Had a few issues mechanically-wheel bearings, frozen brake caliper. Put 2K into it, rebuilt throttle body + previous mentioned. Cant beat the looks, performance. Really where can you get this for <7K today & 3 years from collector plates ;) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

What a great car for the $$$ fritzthecat1 , 12/15/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for 8 months. Purchased with 90K and currently has 101K on it. Immediate repairs when purchased were minor. Rear seal replaced, front shocks replaced and a new set of tires. It has burnt NO OIL between oil changes which I do every 8K due to type of oil used and filter used. After 8K the oil still looked clean. MPG for the area(hilly) is not bad. It gets compliments everywhere I go. It is actually easier DIY repair that I ever thought and parts are cheap if you shop for them.