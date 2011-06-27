Used 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg15/22 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.0/470.8 mi.321.0/470.8 mi.384.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.4 gal.21.4 gal.24.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque289 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm289 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm282 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4700 rpm245 hp @ 4700 rpm237 hp @ 4700 rpm
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.37.2 in.35.7 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.42.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.36.8 in.no
Rear leg room34.7 in.39.2 in.no
Measurements
Length197.8 in.202.7 in.191.2 in.
Curb weight4080 lbs.4130 lbs.4022 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.11.1 cu.ft.9.4 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.53.1 in.48.7 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.117.9 in.102.0 in.
Width70.8 in.70.8 in.69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carnival Red Pearl Metallic
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Spindrift White
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Signal Red
  • Black Crystal Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • Nautilus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Bright Turquoise Metallic
