Used 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg15/22 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)346.5/508.2 mi.346.5/508.2 mi.384.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.1 gal.23.1 gal.24.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque289 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm289 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm282 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4700 rpm245 hp @ 4700 rpm237 hp @ 4700 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.40.8 ft.42.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.37.2 in.36.1 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.43.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.56.1 in.
Measurements
Length197.8 in.197.8 in.191.2 in.
Curb weight4080 lbs.4105 lbs.4022 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.12.0 cu.ft.9.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.1 in.4.7 in.
Height53.1 in.53.1 in.48.7 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.113.0 in.102.0 in.
Width70.8 in.70.8 in.69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Rose Bronze Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Westminster Blue
  • Steel Grey Pearl Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Bright Turquoise Metallic
  • Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • New Glacier White
  • Flamenco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • Signal Red
