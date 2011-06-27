Used 1993 Jaguar XJ-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

Love it... caution for electronic pbms Kevinmc , 12/30/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love it, like my wife! However, both give me problems at times. As is known, this Series 40 is better than the previous Series III (which is better looking) but still has issues, especially later in life. Mine have included flaky security system and locks, which act up in wet weather. Particularly troubling is failure of right turn signals, which required replacement of the computer $500 used, plus labor) and not the other side isn't working.The soft leather wears in the front seats, particularly at the edge where the seat belt rubs the seat. Acceleration and handling can't be beat in a car anything like this size. It's still a good value to spend some money maintaining this classic. Report Abuse

Mr greene jxrxx , 03/25/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful having owned jag's before , i am amazed by its reliability. although parts are very expensive they are seldom replaced. no horrors like $1000 inboard brake jobs. one major problem--the heater/a/c blowers. they almost always go and dealer parts and labor run $2500--jag has provided no help with this. if you can get by the a/c [max always works]--- this is one of the first good ford influeced years. a reliable jag- very disconcerting!

A great nightmare jon d. , 04/04/2008 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for 2 and a half years, in the winter it has bad acceleration and the accelerator would stick, but it handled very well on ice and snow covered roads. In the summer its a blast, the acceleration is smooth and fast, and having the windows down is enjoyable. But there's many problems, got it at 86,000 and now it has 106,000 miles. Replaced fuel pump twice, has had many times the car wouldnt start due to the battery or random reasons that fixed themselves. Also. the rear end is going on me just a bad experience

Car is smart, it fixes itself!!! No joke. mjp ridgewood , 08/13/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought this car 2 months ago and my gosh, it is just awesome. My wife loves it, my kids, I even get stopped on street asking about it. It had one issue 3 weeks into owning it and it was the front fan didn't go off and drained battery. After mechanic told me to take off negative on battery in back until he could look at it, it stopped staying on after 10 days. My Jag, fixed herself. Sick. Everyone laughed at me for buying a 1993 g including my Brit friend, but now he is even a believer. He wants my car, no way! It gets 22 on highway and 18 city. Best car I ever bought!