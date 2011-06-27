  1. Home
Used 1991 Jaguar XJ-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.7
7 reviews
1991 Jaguar XJ6

emarkwith, 09/28/2002
23 of 23 people found this review helpful

Love this car...It has been great since the moment I drove it brand new off the lot. The ride is smooth and comfortable. Hate riding and driving other vehicles because in comparison the ride is bumpy and rough. We have never had any mechanical problems. Simple routine service (oil/lube) has been a breeze. The breaking ability is superb. Its performance has been outstanding. Even now, at 11 years of age it is still a delightful car even in comparsion to brand new cars.

First Car

dhatfield12, 08/05/2014
XJ6 Sovereign 4dr Sedan
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Bought my Jag XJ6 Sovereign for a very good price. Great gas mileage, average 18.3mpg. Very comfortable, reliable, performs like a champ, and overall a great first car and birthday gift in a sense! Update 08-05-16: Have had the car for a few years now. And in the past few weeks I've had my first major part failure: the starter. All cars are prone to it. Luckily the starter is readily available!

Great car!

DerLange, 01/30/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

A 15-yr-old car that has stood the test of time. Held up well. Only gripe is hard seats for a long drive. Absolutely beautiful car, powerful wonderful to drive - find a GOOD independent mechanic who can get good prices on parts!

The Best of the Best

Big Pimpin', 04/11/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Simply the Best. I love this car. It is absolutely perfect in every way. You should get one too.

*******

adavis, 08/13/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

it was ok , after all those years with it felt old and reliability was horrid and repiar bills were unbelievable.

