Used 1991 Jaguar XJ-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

1991 Jaguar XJ6 emarkwith , 09/28/2002 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Love this car...It has been great since the moment I drove it brand new off the lot. The ride is smooth and comfortable. Hate riding and driving other vehicles because in comparison the ride is bumpy and rough. We have never had any mechanical problems. Simple routine service (oil/lube) has been a breeze. The breaking ability is superb. Its performance has been outstanding. Even now, at 11 years of age it is still a delightful car even in comparsion to brand new cars. Report Abuse

First Car dhatfield12 , 08/05/2014 XJ6 Sovereign 4dr Sedan 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought my Jag XJ6 Sovereign for a very good price. Great gas mileage, average 18.3mpg. Very comfortable, reliable, performs like a champ, and overall a great first car and birthday gift in a sense! Update 08-05-16: Have had the car for a few years now. And in the past few weeks I've had my first major part failure: the starter. All cars are prone to it. Luckily the starter is readily available! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car! DerLange , 01/30/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful A 15-yr-old car that has stood the test of time. Held up well. Only gripe is hard seats for a long drive. Absolutely beautiful car, powerful wonderful to drive - find a GOOD independent mechanic who can get good prices on parts! Report Abuse

The Best of the Best Big Pimpin' , 04/11/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Simply the Best. I love this car. It is absolutely perfect in every way. You should get one too. Report Abuse