Used 1990 Jaguar XJ-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

Rick , 04/15/2006

6 of 7 people found this review helpful

The XJS convertible is an awesome car, its supercar V-12 is unlike any other. It produces a sound better than a Ferrari's V-12 and can keep up with one too. Would recommend this car to anyone, especially since preowned prices are low. Great ownership experience never had to take to shop other than scheduled maintenance. Very much like an Aston Martin from the same period; a fast, sophisticated, luxurious, beautiful (inside and out) British GT.