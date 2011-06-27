  1. Home
Used 1990 Jaguar XJ-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

5.0
5.0
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great exotic Grand Tourer

Rick, 04/15/2006
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

The XJS convertible is an awesome car, its supercar V-12 is unlike any other. It produces a sound better than a Ferrari's V-12 and can keep up with one too. Would recommend this car to anyone, especially since preowned prices are low. Great ownership experience never had to take to shop other than scheduled maintenance. Very much like an Aston Martin from the same period; a fast, sophisticated, luxurious, beautiful (inside and out) British GT.

Pleasure to drive

E J Clout, 06/23/2008
0 of 3 people found this review helpful

My pride and joy. A great roadster. Plan on buying a hardtop XJS. These are great world class autos.

