Used 2011 Jaguar XF XFR Consumer Reviews

I bought a new 2011 XF 8 cylinder. Now 45,000 miles, zero issues or repairs. No rattles, adjustments of any kind, the best car I’ve ever owned. Still low miles, but still pretty amazing. I’ve owned many new BMWs, MBZ, Honda, Toyota, etc. and none compare to its reliability. Maybe I just caught a good one, but I thought I would share my experience. Knock on wood :)

Albie , 06/18/2010

I have Had my XFR since may and I love it. I had a 2009 Porsche 4S Previous to the Jag. My Friends thought I was crazy to go from the Porsche to the Jag. I have had no regrets. I had a 2006 CLS AMG 55 which I loved and the Jag is very similar to that car, except the Jag is quicker and more refined all around.