Used 2017 Jaguar XE Diesel Consumer Reviews

LOVE my Jaguar DIESEL First Time Jag Owner , 02/19/2017 20d Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I only buy diesels because I plan on keeping a car 12 or more years and a diesel is the only way to make that happen. I had three VWs before the Jag. Before the VWs I had a 2002 Ford F250 Crew Cab. I started with a 2012 VW Golf TDI. Had an accident (not my fault) that nearly killed me, literally. So I upgraded to a 2013 VW Passat TDI. Got rear ended twice, not my fault. Car was curse so I got a 2014 VW Passat TDI that VW had to buy back from me. Used myhopstoch dot com because Edmunds and Truecar told me to pay $1 OVER MSRP. Auto Trader gave me a cert to pay $700 OVER MSRP. Hopscotch saved my $8K. So about the Jaguar, love it! The Jaguar website is a little misleading. It says the 20d Premium has everything the 20d has, like SiriusXM. Mine did not come with, so I have a mess of wires and because the roof is aluminum, the magnet won't stick. The car halls ass. I was doing 95 on the highway in the middle of the night and would have sworn I was doing 70. The car comes with four driving modes, rain/snow (starts in second gear), Economy, Normal, and Dynamic. I love Dynamic. The speedometer and RPM gauge turns red like it is angry. I'm averaging 42 mpg city and highway. The Jag comes with not only a 5 year/60,000 mile bumper to bumper, but also comes with all scheduled maintenance for 5 year / 60,000 miles. The free maintenance is a few grand in savings. I'm not tall, so it gives the back seat more parking room. If you are tall, that will take away space from the back seat passengers. As far as the technology, I'm good with it. Had a great mapping system. My only complaint is it doesn't like my Texas accent. If I had to add/change anything, first I would put a place for the keys! I have lost the keys in the car and had to search around for them! I'd like something between the inside edges of the front seats to prevent things from falling under the seat. Jag needs to add a few options to all models, like proximity key entry. I loved walking up to my VW and just opening the door because my keys were in my pocket. The car has a 12v port in the drivers cubby in the center console. Since you have to run some wires out of it, it needs notches in the cubby lid for the wires to get through. The apps are okay. The remote app is the one I use the most to make sure I locked it and rolled up the windows and start it to pre-cool the car down. In Texas we don't let them run to heat them up, we run them to cool them down before we get in! The trunk room is more than adequate. As far as the apps, you have to run them through your phone into the car. It is easier to just run any apps thru the blue tooth from the phone. No sense in running the app through my phone into the car entertainment system. It just adds a step that isn't necessary. It should come standard with SiriusXM. SiriusXM are fools for not allowing that and giving a three month trial. The vision package is very cool. I have the cold weather package that I will be able to use a few times a year. The front seats need some lumbar support adjustment pillows. I absolutely love the car. I can tell when I change it to dynamic mode. The steering tightens up, the suspension gets stiffer and it moves. I was doing 98mph and getting 57 mpg according to the car computer. I'm averaging 42 mph in mixed highway and city use. Jaguar know how to make you feel special. I got a box from them. It had all sorts of different little panels on the use of the infotainment system and four tire stem caps with little jaguars on them. I must admit, it made me feel special and like they cared. I have breakdown and SOS buttons and I think I have them for at least 5 years. I wanted a diesel. Chevy couldn't tell me when the Cruze was coming out and now I'm glad. This may be a sedan, but drop it into dynamic mode and it is a sports car! Have 2500 miles on it and not a single problem. I love that there are two 12 volt ports in the rear of the driver cubby for use by the back seaters. There is also one in the trunk. I absolutely love this car!

My first Jag, and not my last. Bryce , 10/12/2017 20d Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I leased this car 3 months ago and so far I am totally in love with it. The styling, handling, overall feel of the entire car is fantastic. I drive between Washington DC, NYC, Philadelphia monthly and has not let me down once. The Diesel engine is totally awesome and I always get fabulous fuel economy. I never have a problem finding diesel fuel anywhere either which is one of the first questions people ask when I tell them that is indeed Diesel. The leather is beautiful and the overall sophistication and look of the cockpit is great too. Im a bit of a car freak and over the past 7 years have owned a Mercedes Benz SL500, Infinity G37x, Audi Q5, Audi A3, as well as a BMW 535I. I had a moment when I wanted to be practical and bought a Toyota but last only lasted 5 months. Anyways its really a terrific car. Now not all cars are perfect... lets talk about some of the things that I don't like about the car and drive me crazy. The sound system is good quality, not the best but its just good at reasonable volumes. When you turn it up some of the speakers don't sound too hot. The plastic bottom door area rattles sometimes depending on the type of music you are playing and drives me nuts. Another thing that happens while listening to music loudly is that the piano black veneer trim I think rattles slightly too off and on depending on the song. I notice this more when the bass is tuned up anymore than half way balanced. The backseat legroom is terrible and always feeling like people are squeezing into the back seat. I am under 6 ft tall so someone sitting beside shouldn't ever be a problem unless they are taller than I am. Also getting in and out of the car is a little difficult. I don't know if its because its very low, or the angle of the drivers seat or what but I feel like an old man getting out of it sometimes and I'm in my late 20's. But really at the end of the day it is a fantastic car. It turns heads and just has such great style thats not overdramatic and in your face like some of the other brands. My sister and her boyfriend both have BMW 3 series and after driving my new Jag they are trading both in and looking at this car and considering the new F PACE. This will not be my last Jag, if this one treats me well for my 3 year lease I will be looking at getting another XE, or perhaps trading up and getting the XJ. I feel that all of the things I don't like about my XE will go away if I get myself into an XJ.

Good from far, but far from good Lewis , 07/17/2018 20d Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The car looks great from first impression, but after owning the car for over a year I'm over it. The whole car just seems cheap to me. The paint work seems to scratch so easy compared to other cars I've owned (I keep really good care of my cars). When washing the roof of the car, the roof panel behind the sunroof gives way / dents in. I don't know if it's justified, but if panels of the car are so weak, it gives me an impression that the car is not safe. Plus I haven't been able to find any safety ratings on this car, which doesn't help. The backseat is not designed for kids at all. The seat belts lock up continuously for no reason, which is a big issue when your kid (who is a highback booster) can't get their belt buckled. The seatbelt won't unlock unless it's fully retracted, which can't happen unless you remove the belt from the belt guide in the booster. Also the boosters overhang the seatbelt receptacle. Long story short don't get the car if you have kids. The leather or pleather on the center console arm rest has big air bubble where the glue is no longer holding the (p)leather to the under-surface. A speaker has blown in the front passenger side. It's just seems so cheaply made for a not cheap car!

This car is amazing Tampa Jackie , 06/16/2019 20d Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I traded in my Mercedes C class wanting something less box like with more interior. What I found in this purchase was a quiet interior with more space and a fresh look. I bought the diesel engine that I'm enjoying the better gas mileage averaged at 38 mpg. This is a car I hope to have and enjoy for many years. Love it. Good choice.