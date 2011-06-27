Used 2005 Jaguar X-Type Sedan Consumer Reviews
There is absolutely NOTHING in the world like driving a Jag
I bought this car used 6 months ago and I still hate the fact that pulling in my driveway means that my drive has ended! I look forward to getting into the car every morning and looking down the amazing curves of the hood to follow my chrome cat to work. The car handles like a sports car. You can do the sharpest turns and curves at the highest speeds and the car doesn't flinch. It is small but comfortably room in the front - I can't say as much for the back - it's kind of cramped...but I will only ever be sitting behind the wheel of this car! You are surrounded by wood, leather, and an amazing Alpine sound system...who could ask for more!
Amazing - get a 2005 or newer!
Love the car, I researched the car before purchase, saw that 2001-03 had some problems, Jaguars Quality Initiative 04 put over 1000 new components in this car. My 2005 is awesome. Great driving experience, curves and hills are my favorite, AWD will be a blessing this winter. Luxury interior leaves you feeling like and people thinking that you paid a fortune for this car.
Good value but has drawbacks
Bought this car as it had excellent value for resale and was AWD - others tested were the Audi A4 & Volvo S60 - the Jag just seemed like a better value for $$$ - the 3L V6 engine delivers smooth cruising power but has enough pickup punch to pass slower trucks/traffic on the highway. The AWD is great in poor weather and snow (make sure you check to see if its equipped with Traction control - mine was not and feels somewhat like a RWD car in heavy snow - light tail end). Also the name brand: Jaguar - it has a lengthy pedigree and the car is not very common on the road - unlike other executive BMW's & Audi's - which seem to be everywhere.
The Jag
The Jaguar x-type vdp edition is my 3rd vehicle that I've owned and by far the most fun and luxurious vehicle. I get so many compliments on it, and people think that I've paid a fortune. Luckily, I got a great deal for an awesome product. I've heard some negative things about Jaguar and so far I have not experienced any of them and I've had the car for almost 6 months. I don't know how anyone can see this car doesn't compare to the BMW 3 series or Mercedes C Class. This car definitely has a lot going for it plus more. I don't regret this purchase at all.
Great Deal
I'm 65. This is my 17th car and the first that's more than basic transportation. I have the basic X- type with no options: manual transmission and the small engine. To me, given a same-price choice between the X-type and a mid-level Accord or Camry is a no-brainer. The Accord and Camry are larger, but the X-type just lovely. It's beautifully equipped and a pleasure to drive. It seems powerful and sporty. Gas mileage, 19/28, is good for an all wheel drive car with 192 HP, and the shifter is the smoothest I've ever worked. I'd buy another.
