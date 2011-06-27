Used 2002 Jaguar X-Type Consumer Reviews
Well it is early, but what a deal
Okay, I was looking for AWD for the snow conditions we live in. Subaru, Honda, 100k miles 15 grand plus. I found a 2002 Jaguar AWD with 29k miles! 10 year old car looks brand new! Amazing 1/2 the price of them japanese cars! I drove it home on the curvey mtn roads and that auto/manual tranny, I never had to use the breaks! Got about 25 mpg fwy, and 19 mountain roads. I never expected to get an older vehicle that is like new!!!
Amazing car for the price
I have owned my jaguar x-type (sport, lowered, 3.0, manual) for about 8 months and 12k miles. I have never been let down once with this car (even with 120k miles,) although other reviewers will say different. The only trick with this car is that it doesn't like to be abused. If you keep everything maintained via recommendations on forums and not the dealership, everything will continue to run smoothly.
To whom it may concern
I bought my jaguar a year ago used from a hometown dealer. The car only had one previous owner and was bought with 78k miles. i was so excited about my new car and i looked great driving it. The car was such a beauty. i later found out that beauty isn't everything when within the first year of owning this vehicle I've had to replace the starter, water pump and transmission. this car has cost me 7k, almost more than it's worth. i guess it's a lesson learned. I'm writing this review to help anyone anyway i can.
Transmission swap
Those of you who had a automatic transmission swap (out of warranty) had two options, buy a new tranny or a rebuilt unit. I chose the rebuilt unit ($2700 including labor). Afterward I looked into the issue and found the rebuilt have enhancements and internal fixes the brand-new ones lack. So rebuilt is BETTER than new.
A victim of misjudging
My X-Type has treated me very well; power and handling are always there when I need it. On the road, I'm confidant of the ability to pass someone even if they try to accelerate to close the gap. Sitting in this car, you really feel at one with the machine as the seat wraps around your body reassuringly, connecting you with the road as the roar of the engine actually sounds like the primal growl of a wild, angry jaguar. The steering wheel allows you to feel your way without becoming disconnected from the road as you do with many luxury cars. We have to remember, to judge this car in the same class as other high-end cars would be unfair. This is an entry level car delivering above par results.
