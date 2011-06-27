Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
F-TYPE Convertible
V8 S 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$83,097*
Total Cash Price
$44,819
2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$114,870*
Total Cash Price
$61,955
S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$112,426*
Total Cash Price
$60,637
F-TYPE Coupe
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$111,611*
Total Cash Price
$60,198
R 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$81,468*
Total Cash Price
$43,940
S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$84,727*
Total Cash Price
$45,698
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-TYPE Convertible V8 S 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,254
|$1,291
|$1,330
|$1,370
|$1,411
|$6,656
|Maintenance
|$1,425
|$2,398
|$389
|$3,997
|$2,622
|$10,831
|Repairs
|$2,896
|$3,097
|$3,337
|$3,597
|$3,872
|$16,798
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,378
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,545
|Financing
|$2,410
|$1,939
|$1,434
|$898
|$325
|$7,006
|Depreciation
|$10,016
|$4,958
|$4,362
|$3,868
|$3,470
|$26,674
|Fuel
|$2,370
|$2,442
|$2,515
|$2,591
|$2,668
|$12,587
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,749
|$16,167
|$13,409
|$16,362
|$14,411
|$83,097
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-TYPE Convertible 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$1,950
|$9,200
|Maintenance
|$1,970
|$3,315
|$537
|$5,526
|$3,625
|$14,973
|Repairs
|$4,003
|$4,281
|$4,614
|$4,972
|$5,352
|$23,221
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,287
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,518
|Financing
|$3,332
|$2,680
|$1,982
|$1,241
|$450
|$9,685
|Depreciation
|$13,846
|$6,854
|$6,029
|$5,347
|$4,797
|$36,873
|Fuel
|$3,277
|$3,376
|$3,477
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$17,399
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,447
|$22,349
|$18,536
|$22,618
|$19,920
|$114,870
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-TYPE Convertible S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,696
|$1,747
|$1,800
|$1,853
|$1,909
|$9,005
|Maintenance
|$1,928
|$3,244
|$526
|$5,408
|$3,548
|$14,654
|Repairs
|$3,918
|$4,190
|$4,515
|$4,866
|$5,238
|$22,727
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,217
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,443
|Financing
|$3,261
|$2,623
|$1,940
|$1,214
|$440
|$9,479
|Depreciation
|$13,552
|$6,708
|$5,901
|$5,233
|$4,695
|$36,088
|Fuel
|$3,207
|$3,304
|$3,403
|$3,505
|$3,610
|$17,029
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,778
|$21,873
|$18,141
|$22,137
|$19,497
|$112,426
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-TYPE Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,684
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$8,939
|Maintenance
|$1,914
|$3,221
|$522
|$5,369
|$3,522
|$14,548
|Repairs
|$3,889
|$4,159
|$4,483
|$4,831
|$5,201
|$22,563
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,193
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,418
|Financing
|$3,237
|$2,604
|$1,926
|$1,206
|$437
|$9,411
|Depreciation
|$13,453
|$6,660
|$5,858
|$5,195
|$4,661
|$35,827
|Fuel
|$3,184
|$3,280
|$3,378
|$3,480
|$3,584
|$16,906
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,555
|$21,715
|$18,010
|$21,976
|$19,355
|$111,611
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-TYPE Coupe R 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$1,343
|$1,383
|$6,525
|Maintenance
|$1,397
|$2,351
|$381
|$3,919
|$2,571
|$10,619
|Repairs
|$2,839
|$3,036
|$3,272
|$3,526
|$3,796
|$16,469
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,331
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,495
|Financing
|$2,363
|$1,901
|$1,406
|$880
|$319
|$6,869
|Depreciation
|$9,820
|$4,861
|$4,276
|$3,792
|$3,402
|$26,151
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,303
|$15,850
|$13,146
|$16,041
|$14,128
|$81,468
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-TYPE Coupe S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,278
|$1,317
|$1,356
|$1,397
|$1,438
|$6,786
|Maintenance
|$1,453
|$2,445
|$396
|$4,076
|$2,674
|$11,044
|Repairs
|$2,953
|$3,157
|$3,403
|$3,667
|$3,948
|$17,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,424
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,595
|Financing
|$2,458
|$1,977
|$1,462
|$915
|$332
|$7,144
|Depreciation
|$10,213
|$5,055
|$4,447
|$3,944
|$3,538
|$27,197
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$12,834
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,195
|$16,484
|$13,672
|$16,683
|$14,693
|$84,727
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE in Virginia is:not available
