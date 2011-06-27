  1. Home
Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible Consumer Reviews

5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Ride of your life

Farrukh Mirza, 03/04/2019
V8 S 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

It’s a gorgeous car with a gorgeous sound. But remember all your costs will go up. Because the insurance is going to be expensive, gas is going to be expensive and the girls who want a ride will be expensive.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value

My first JAG!

Jay Smith, 06/13/2018
V8 S 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I was hesitant to purchase /lease a Jaguar based on PAST reputation of mechanical shortcomings. Boy was I surprised at the quality and performance of my F-type. It also draws a lot of attention and questions from others. It looks beautiful! Maybe a little loud for some.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value

