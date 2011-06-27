2020 Jaguar F-PACE SVR Consumer Reviews

rich g , 05/12/2020 SVR 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

Test drove and owned many luxury sport SUV like the 2020 Porsche’s Cayenne turbo S , Mercedes GLE 63 , GLS 63 and BMW X5M. And I really love this cars unique style and sporty feel. The interior seats are not only comfortable but gorgeous, I very much like the ride quality. And I love the fact that this car will not be in every driveway in America ooh and did I mention how fast it is. And also having own so many luxury brands this is first , but definitely not my last JAG.