2020 Jaguar F-PACE SVR Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 F-PACE
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best SUV I’ve owned

rich g, 05/12/2020
SVR 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Test drove and owned many luxury sport SUV like the 2020 Porsche’s Cayenne turbo S , Mercedes GLE 63 , GLS 63 and BMW X5M. And I really love this cars unique style and sporty feel. The interior seats are not only comfortable but gorgeous, I very much like the ride quality. And I love the fact that this car will not be in every driveway in America ooh and did I mention how fast it is. And also having own so many luxury brands this is first , but definitely not my last JAG.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
