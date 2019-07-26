2020 Jaguar F-PACE SVR
What’s new
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay now standard
- Diesel engine option discontinued
- Two limited-edition appearance packages available for 2020
- Part of the first F-Pace generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Available supercharged V6 delivers quick and powerful acceleration
- Outdoes many rivals on cargo space
- Handles and brakes like a sport sedan
- Interior materials disappoint for a luxury SUV at this price
- The larger the wheels, the poorer the ride comfort
- More road and wind noise in the cabin than competitors
2020 Jaguar F-PACE Review
Thanks to incremental updates, the 2020 Jaguar F-Pace has fixed a handful of its shortcomings. The diesel engine may be gone this year, but now Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, providing an excellent alternative to the F-Pace's somewhat frustrating infotainment interface. While the F-Pace is technically a compact luxury SUV, it's on the large size for the class. So on top of the handsome Jaguar looks and sport sedan-like handling, you also get plenty of second-row room and cargo space.
We've found a lot to like in the F-Pace, especially if you opt for the smooth and powerful V6 engine. But its too-hard ride and subpar interior materials in lower trims are notable demerits. We are glad to see Jaguar standing behind its product and offering a strong warranty, which makes the F-Pace a bit more appealing.
But, as is par for the course in the luxury market, once you start adding options, the F-Pace's price climbs sharply from its reasonable starting point. Competitors offer more comfort and better tech for the same money (such as the Mercedes-Benz GLC, which receives its own infotainment updates for 2020), but the Jaguar's driving experience continues to set it apart.
What's it like to live with the F-Pace?
For more information on the Jaguar F-Pace of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2017 Jaguar F-Pace 35t Prestige. We cover everything from in-car tech to fuel efficiency. The F-Pace's performance and style won many of us over, but we all took issue with its ride comfort, price and infotainment system. The 2020 F-Pace is offered with smartphone integration, an updated infotainment system, and a few driver assist systems that were not available on our long-term test vehicle, but most of our observations still apply.
Our verdict7.4 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
There's a lack of on-center feel from the steering, and road feedback is minimal, but it's precise enough for spirited driving and light enough for daily duty. The base four-cylinder is a bit of a letdown, without the responsive power delivery we want in this class. Stepping up to the optional V6 provides an above-average experience and knocks several seconds off the 25t's 8.4-second 0-60 mph time.
How comfortable is it?7.0
Unfortunately, the F-Pace's ride is rougher than we expect in this class. On 20-inch (or larger) wheels, the F-Pace is fidgety and busy over small bumps, although big bumps are handled reasonably well. The engine note isn't the most pleasant, but it's not too loud. There's also definite road noise over bumps, although road and wind noise is otherwise admirably limited on many road surfaces.
How’s the interior?7.0
Some controls, such as the window switches, are oddly placed, and controls that require using the touchscreen (such as seat heating) are distracting. Visibility is good thanks to large windows everywhere but the rear, where the view is compromised.
How’s the tech?6.5
The F-Pace offers some safety aids as standard equipment, which we appreciate in the luxury class. We also found these systems work well. Adaptive cruise is likewise capable. However, it's not quite as sophisticated as what Mercedes and BMW have on offer.
How’s the storage?7.5
The in-cabin storage could be better. There are some creative nooks for small items, but most aren't big enough to be useful. The center armrest and glovebox offer the most volume, but the interior doesn't feel remarkably space-efficient.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.5
While the F-Pace looks good, interior materials fall short of the standard set by competitors in the base trim. You can opt for nicer surface coverings, but that requires moving up trim levels, which can quickly compound the vehicle's price.
Wildcard8.5
With decent power, a cooperative gearbox and handling dynamics enhanced with smart electronics, the F-Pace is as entertaining as it is easy to drive. You might actually forget you didn't buy a sport sedan.
Which F-PACE does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Jaguar F-PACE models
The F-Pace comes in seven trim levels with four engine variants. All versions have standard all-wheel drive and use an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The base, Premium and Prestige trims all come standard with a 247-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and 25t badging. A high-output version of this engine, which makes 296 hp and comes with 30t badging, is optional for the Premium and the Prestige.
The base F-Pace is actually quite nicely equipped. You get a power panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats, and smartphone integration all standard, for example, along with a basic set of active safety features.
Moving up to the Premium doesn't get you much in the way of extra standard features beyond four-way driver lumbar support and auto-dimming side mirrors. But far more options are available, including additional driver aids, navigation and a Wi-Fi hotspot.
The Prestige trim adds more luxury and safety with upgraded headlights, leather upholstery, upgraded interior coverings, and more technology features such as navigation and InControl app connectivity.
The Portfolio trim provides more luxury, with features such as upgraded leather seats with more adjustability, seat ventilation, a cooled glovebox, an 825-watt Meridian stereo, and adaptive LED headlights. The F-Pace Portfolio is only available with the 30t engine configuration.
From there, Jaguar offers two sport-focused trims for the F-Pace. The R-Sport has both aesthetic add-ons to make the vehicle look sportier and practical upgrades such as adaptive LED headlights. The equipment is largely the same as the Prestige trim but with leather sport seats. It can be optioned with either the 25t or 30t powertrain.
For 2020, there are two limited-edition appearance packages based on the R-Sport trim. The Chequered Flag edition comes with the 25t powertrain and a few unique visual upgrades, while the 300 Sport edition has its own visual cues and the 30t powertrain.
The S is our favorite trim, and it takes the F-Pace's driving experience to the next level with its 380-horsepower supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine. The S also has sporty accents along with the same additional features as the R-Sport.
At the top of the range, the absolutely bonkers SVR sports a 550-hp supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine. The all-wheel-drive system and brakes are upgraded to handle the extra power, and you get a full suite of luxury features.
The full driver aids suite — with adaptive cruise, blind-spot monitoring, steering assist, a surround-view camera, and park assist — is an optional add-on for all trim levels beyond the F-Pace Premium. Although, you can option the Premium with some of these features. Other stand-alone options include an adaptive suspension and a head-up display.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Jaguar F-PACE.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Test drove and owned many luxury sport SUV like the 2020 Porsche’s Cayenne turbo S , Mercedes GLE 63 , GLS 63 and BMW X5M. And I really love this cars unique style and sporty feel. The interior seats are not only comfortable but gorgeous, I very much like the ride quality. And I love the fact that this car will not be in every driveway in America ooh and did I mention how fast it is. And also having own so many luxury brands this is first , but definitely not my last JAG.
Features & Specs
|SVR 4dr SUV AWD
5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$80,600
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|550 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite F-PACE safety features:
- Forward Traffic Detection
- Detects potential hazards crossing your path via camera and provides a visual warning on the central screen.
- Forward Vehicle Guidance
- Helps drivers maneuver in tight spaces by providing a virtual image of the vehicle overlaid with wheel projections respective to steering.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Applies a steering correction to help direct the vehicle back into its lane if the system detects unintentional lane drift.
Jaguar F-Pace vs. the competition
Jaguar F-Pace vs. Jaguar E-Pace
The E-Pace is the F-Pace's little brother, a subcompact SUV with even more style than its big brother. While it doesn't offer the same more powerful engine options, and the back seat and cargo space are much smaller, it has an even nicer interior dressed in more upscale materials. But you won't save much money picking the smaller E-Pace.
Jaguar F-Pace vs. Porsche Macan
The Macan is smaller than the F-Pace, inside and out, but it might just be the best-driving small SUV on the market. There's a range of powertrains available, although nothing as wild as the F-Pace SVR's V8. Still, if your top priority is on-road performance and fun, the Macan is definitely worth checking out.
Jaguar F-Pace vs. BMW X5
The X5 is technically a size class larger than the F-Pace — it's a midsize rather than a compact — but the two-row version offers the same cargo space. The X5 can be outfitted with a third row suitable for children, and overall has a more compliant ride and upscale feel than the F-Pace. It can also be had with a powerful and refined V8.
