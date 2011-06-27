2020 Jaguar F-PACE Consumer Reviews

Sporty Family Crossover D H , 04/02/2020 25t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This car is underrated. It’s quick, handles great and has plenty of room for 2 kids and their stuff. Getting them in and out of car seats is also easy. Car isn’t to low or high but great level for loading and unloading. Super comfortable on the highway with minimal road noise and getting around 27 mpg. Love the steering wheel and stiffer suspension that make it feel like you’re driving a sports car. Touchscreen is huge and works well. Car is covered by an excellent warranty for peace of mind. Only gripes, they are minor, are heated/ventilated seats accessed only through touchscreen(there is a physical button to shortcut to this section though) and occasionally on startup the touchscreen responds a little slowly (restarting the vehicle, much like a cell phone restart seems to resolve it). Excellent crossover. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best SUV I’ve owned rich g , 05/12/2020 SVR 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Test drove and owned many luxury sport SUV like the 2020 Porsche’s Cayenne turbo S , Mercedes GLE 63 , GLS 63 and BMW X5M. And I really love this cars unique style and sporty feel. The interior seats are not only comfortable but gorgeous, I very much like the ride quality. And I love the fact that this car will not be in every driveway in America ooh and did I mention how fast it is. And also having own so many luxury brands this is first , but definitely not my last JAG. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Prestige over Premium Bill S , 07/02/2020 30t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Originally had sights set on premium trim for cost reasons. After my dealer convinced me to look and drive a Prestige trim, I realized this is the starting point. A car of this caliber must have a upscale interior that includes leather. 25 t was surprising and adequate but the 30t was the winner on the highway . Sounds like a 4 cylinder but it is worth it to me for improved gas mileage. Supercharged 6 is a big jump in price. Start air pressure in normal load, 43 psi and ride smoothed out on 20 inch rims. Can go to 34 for light load so plenty of room to soften ride if to much road feel. Dynamic sport mode is excellent and puts the fun back in driving. Paddles are great. Warranty and maintenance are some of the best, company trying to instill confidence. Much to learn with driver assist, infotainment and general car operation. My dealer was very helpful giving initial tutorial. In a sea of X3 and GLC, the FPace is an Island I am happy to be on. Shop it and see if you agree. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

F- Pace not your neighbors me too suv. David B. , 04/13/2020 25t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful The Dealership in Indianapolis is first class. Tom Wood The F pace drives great with the sporty ride. Very happy with the purchase along with excellent warranty. The appleplay with the upgraded 850 watt radio is a must have. Its nice to drive down the street in a Jaguar suv and be noticed as driving something different in the luxury suv market. D.B. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse