Consumer Rating
(14)
2001 Isuzu VehiCROSS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Innovative Torque-On-Demand System, impressive engine, distinctive styling.
  • Funky styling may not appeal to some, cramped interior, limited visibility.
List Price Estimate
$1,584 - $3,065
Used VehiCROSS for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

A stylish but otherwise slow-selling SUV that's missing the "utility" in S-U-V.

Vehicle overview

Isuzu's VehiCROSS began as an innovative concept vehicle that garnered loads of attention back in 1993 and then entered limited production for the Japanese market. Because of its excellent reception in Japan, the continued popularity of sport-utility vehicles here in the States, and the company's need for an image vehicle in the U.S., Isuzu decided to bring the VehiCROSS across the pond last year.

Powered by a 215-horsepower, 3.5-liter, direct-injection DOHC V6, the VehiCROSS comes with a four-speed automatic transmission with winter and power modes. It also boasts technical innovations like an advanced Torque-On-Demand (TOD) four-wheel-drive system, limited-slip differential and four-wheel ABS. Isuzu's TOD system (the same one found on the Trooper) senses driving conditions and adjusts the torque balance between the front and rear wheels, changing from 100-percent rear drive to 50/50 four-wheel drive in a matter of milliseconds.

Isuzu's front double-wishbone torsion bar and rear four-link coil suspension are enhanced by an industry first: an extruded aluminum shock absorber with attached expansion chamber, which makes for greater endurance and superior shock cooling. On rough roads, the truck's 18-inch alloy wheels and modified steel-belted radial tires are stopped by ventilated 11-inch front and 12.3-inch rear disc brakes.

The truck's capabilities as a trailblazer seem solid, but what most people first notice about the vehicle is its unconventional, techno-styling. The VehiCROSS has an expansive windshield, composite bumpers, underbody moldings, roof-end spoiler, integrated headlamps with marker lights, and unpainted polypropylene covering the lower section of the truck's body. An Isuzu spokesperson said that the truck is meant to appeal to consumers who "want to be different." We'd have to agree. Inside, the vehicle seats four and provides a sports car atmosphere complete with red and black leather-trimmed seating. With tinted glass, leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel, and collapsible, heated side mirrors, the VehiCROSS mixes ruggedness with luxury. Features include a matte black panel inset in the hood to reduce glare, roof rail system, aircraft-type fuel filler door, and a side-hinged tailgate that carries the spare tire securely inside the cargo door.

The $995 special edition "Ironman" option, available only in white, gets you front seats embossed with the "Ironman Triathlon" label, a special hood insert and a few more decals on the tailgate and beneath the C-pillar.

Available in only three colors: Ebony Black, Astral Silver Metallic and Victory White, Isuzu believes the VehiCROSS is in a category all its own. Not quite a mini-sport-ute or a big SUV, the 2001 VehiCROSS is a contemporary vehicle that isn't quite like any other. Whether you want to buy one or not, this truck will be hard to miss.

2001 Highlights

Rear child seat-tether anchors are the only new additions for 2001.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Isuzu VehiCROSS.

5(86%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Like no Other
archerace7,05/19/2015
4WD 2dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I bought my 2001 VX in 2007, it is with out a doubt the most amazing vehicle I have ever owned. Unstoppable off road, handles great, and awesome to drive. They broke the mold when they built the VX.
Major fun, but no navigation system
everettr,03/13/2002
The Vehicross has cool, futuristic styling; lots of power, and good torque. But, GPS is not an option (a good nav system is a must if you live in the city). And, it has U-Haul like rear visibility.
Can't get much better
Scott Free,04/26/2007
Purchased my VX in early 2002 and have been in love ever since. It handles more like a sports car than an SUV. In the snow it is a beast, never got stuck one time. Drove it on the beach in NC and all I got was turning heads. Put simply, it is like owning an exotic car. Only 5000 were ever produced, so you almost NEVER see another one, wherever you go, not like so many other mass production vehicles (1 every 3 blocks!). The stiff ride allows you to feel the road, and corner without yaw. Good luck getting a used one, because I will probably NEVER sell mine. :) Simply the best experience I have ever had with a vehicle.
A Sexy and Functional SUV
Tiger Bait,05/04/2002
Just bought a 2001 Isuzu VehiCross. Have wanted one for almost two years, but not at previous sticker of 30k. Now you can find new one for 23-25k, and at that price a real steal. A truly unique SUV, capable off-road and comfortable on pavement, with real head-turning ability. If you're looking for an SUV and want to make a statement, buy a VX.
See all 14 reviews of the 2001 Isuzu VehiCROSS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2001 Isuzu VehiCROSS features & specs
More about the 2001 Isuzu VehiCROSS

Used 2001 Isuzu VehiCROSS Overview

The Used 2001 Isuzu VehiCROSS is offered in the following submodels: VehiCROSS SUV. Available styles include 4WD 2dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

