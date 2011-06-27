Used 2001 Isuzu VehiCROSS Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$30,350
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$30,350
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$30,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/382.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$30,350
Torque230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$30,350
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
$30,350
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
mast antennayes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$30,350
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
$30,350
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$30,350
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$30,350
Front head room38.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
$30,350
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.4 in.
Rear hip Room40 in.
Rear leg room29.5 in.
Rear shoulder room51.6 in.
Measurements
$30,350
Length162.6 in.
Curb weight3955 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height66.9 in.
Maximum payload697 lbs.
Wheel base91.8 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
$30,350
Exterior Colors
  • Dragon Green Mica
  • Ebony Black
  • Foxfire Red Mica
  • Kaiser Silver Metallic
  • Proton Yellow
  • Victory White
Interior Colors
  • Gray/Black
  • Red/Black
Tires & Wheels
$30,350
P245/60R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$30,350
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
$30,350
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 120000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
