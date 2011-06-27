Used 1998 Isuzu Trooper SUV Consumer Reviews

The Best SUV Ever, especially for depreciated used pricing! lakeshow23 , 09/28/2011 14 of 14 people found this review helpful This is the second Trooper I've purchased on the used market, after simultaneously owning a '99 Trooper and a '99 4Runner. The Trooper is so much better than the 4Runner it wasn't close. The 4Runner cost like twice the amount on the used market, had way less features for the money, less space, less power, lower interior build quality, more delicate exterior paint that loses its gloss, I went ahead and sold the 4Runner and pocketed the cash. IMO the Trooper also has more style and is more comfortable. The build quality of the interior, the chassis, this is a really strong truck! Take an Explorer of the same year and it's obvious the Trooper stood the test of time! Superbly designed. Report Abuse

The Epitome of a Japanese Vehicle Mike , 11/25/2006 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Purchased the Trooper to drive back and forth in the snow belt between Erie, PA and Cleveland back in '98. The 4WD on the fly saved me many times on ice/snow covered I-90. Now in Texas, still driving well and looks good. Great quality build with 174,000+ miles. This one is a keeper but mileage is taking a hit and oil needs checking every 10 days. Love cargo space, made many trips for supplies from Lowes "Blue" and Home Depot "Orange" while finishing a basement. Like the roomy interior and durable materials.

98 Isuzu Trooper kitson , 06/14/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I really enjoy driving this vehicle. It's very comfortable and spacious with lots of room in the back for pretty much anything. It's also fun to drive and has great pickup. And it's great in snowy or muddy conditions. My only real complaints are its low mpg rating and I've been having a strange problem with the front tires when backing out of parking spaces, and no one can figure out why it's doing this. Also the sound system isn't so great. But otherwise, it's a great car and you can get a real bargain on it. So if you can afford the gas, I highly recommend this vehicle.

The best reliable SUV GabbyU , 05/23/2005 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is my first SUV. Since I bought the Trooper in March of 2005, I have only good things to say about my Trooper. The reliability is second to none. It rides well and the fuel consumption is not bad for an SUV. For the three years I have owned it, only oil changes and a set of front tires. If Isuzu still makes the Troopers in the future, I will buy another without any hesitation. However, I plan on buying another used one to add to the 1998 model I have. This speaks of the durability and the reliability of the Trooper. The cargo capacity is among the best in its class.