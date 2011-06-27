Used 1998 Isuzu Trooper SUV Consumer Reviews
The Best SUV Ever, especially for depreciated used pricing!
This is the second Trooper I've purchased on the used market, after simultaneously owning a '99 Trooper and a '99 4Runner. The Trooper is so much better than the 4Runner it wasn't close. The 4Runner cost like twice the amount on the used market, had way less features for the money, less space, less power, lower interior build quality, more delicate exterior paint that loses its gloss, I went ahead and sold the 4Runner and pocketed the cash. IMO the Trooper also has more style and is more comfortable. The build quality of the interior, the chassis, this is a really strong truck! Take an Explorer of the same year and it's obvious the Trooper stood the test of time! Superbly designed.
The Epitome of a Japanese Vehicle
Purchased the Trooper to drive back and forth in the snow belt between Erie, PA and Cleveland back in '98. The 4WD on the fly saved me many times on ice/snow covered I-90. Now in Texas, still driving well and looks good. Great quality build with 174,000+ miles. This one is a keeper but mileage is taking a hit and oil needs checking every 10 days. Love cargo space, made many trips for supplies from Lowes "Blue" and Home Depot "Orange" while finishing a basement. Like the roomy interior and durable materials.
98 Isuzu Trooper
I really enjoy driving this vehicle. It's very comfortable and spacious with lots of room in the back for pretty much anything. It's also fun to drive and has great pickup. And it's great in snowy or muddy conditions. My only real complaints are its low mpg rating and I've been having a strange problem with the front tires when backing out of parking spaces, and no one can figure out why it's doing this. Also the sound system isn't so great. But otherwise, it's a great car and you can get a real bargain on it. So if you can afford the gas, I highly recommend this vehicle.
The best reliable SUV
This is my first SUV. Since I bought the Trooper in March of 2005, I have only good things to say about my Trooper. The reliability is second to none. It rides well and the fuel consumption is not bad for an SUV. For the three years I have owned it, only oil changes and a set of front tires. If Isuzu still makes the Troopers in the future, I will buy another without any hesitation. However, I plan on buying another used one to add to the 1998 model I have. This speaks of the durability and the reliability of the Trooper. The cargo capacity is among the best in its class.
Reliable Workhorse
I bought my second Trooper in 1998, after having my first one for nearly 10 years. This SUV has been super, virtually trouble-free, comfortable, strong in snow, safe in extreme conditions, and great on the road from here to Maine and back. My black lab likes to stretch out in the back and snooze on those long trips, and he has lots of room because of the huge cargo area behind the back seat. The engine on the '98 is bigger and stronger than the '86 model, but needed to be to power the heavier vehicle. I may buy a new car for city use, but my Trooper will stay in the family, here in DC or on the coast of Maine, where this work horse thrives in snowy winters or muddy springtime. Thanks Isuzu.
