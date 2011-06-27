Used 1996 Isuzu Trooper Consumer Reviews

paul eckelman , 04/18/2016 LS 4dr SUV 4WD

first it is a great suv when you compare it to its like minded vehicles. ie 4-runner, path finder, montero. the inside is awesome and so roomy. the seats are quality and have alot of flexibility for various layouts. the instrument cluster is great and logical. love the 4x4 option being inside. it is a truck first then a "car". not like todays. for the exterior being a 20 year old suv it is holding up great. original paint. recently the uv layer is starting to show-up. i really like the turn assist feature when you turn on the blinkers a side light comes on for the corners, never sen that on a suv. styling of course it is unique and part of its charm. for the engine it is doing well. typical repairs. water pump, timing belt, radiator. sometimes the oil return ports need some heavy cleaning. it does and will have a valve ticking noise then you have to sea foam it. the steering is a little loose it can be adjusted but it is my only complaint. it is the 2nd trooper i have owned and would buy another if the chance comes up. they are so under-rated you can get a good one for little money. I still love each time I get in it. Today is 4/15/17. I would by it again. Still chugging along. It's still my favorite suv. The only things that are not to spec are the steering, the engine ticking noise and that's it. The steering could be more accurate, tried everything except new parts. The engine ticking to my understanding is caused by lack of efficient oil return holes. So nope I've not fixed that. Current Mileage is 133200. Want 180000 out of it. Just had to put new EGR valve in. It's at 136k to get smogged. Still love it. I added a HDR camera bringing up to the modern times. Some day I'll put a nicer flip up radio in. It is hard to find parts. Nearing 139k.