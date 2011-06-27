Used 1990 Isuzu Trooper LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.6/372.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight3765 lbs.
Height71.7 in.
Maximum payload975.0 lbs.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width65.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Ivy Green
  • Pure White
  • Red Mahogany
  • Spectra Red
  • Antique Silver Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Walnut Metallic
