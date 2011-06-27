Used 1990 Isuzu Trooper Consumer Reviews

My Beloved Trooper II John Boy , 11/21/2008 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought my Trooper brand new back in 1990. I have driven it 18 years now and put on 190,000 miles. I can't tell you how dependable and trustworthy this vehicle has been and still is. I have done all the repair work except the fuel pump and timing belt myself. I change the oil every 4000 miles and the fluids every 30K. I have had it axle deep in snow and sand and she never fails to get me home. I brought my new daughter home from the hospital in it so I could never sell it for that reason alone, but I wouldn't sell it anyway, this vehicle has always been there for me. 5 sets of tires. Original clutch! Gets 20 mpg still today. Not fast, but very dependable and trustworthy. Header installed! Report Abuse

Isuzu, Please a Retro Monroe Buford , 05/22/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought used from orignal owner with 80K in 2005. Has 155k on it now and haven't put a penny in it except for oil changes and a few engine upgrades. Highly recommend K&N airflow kit and E3 plugs. Was getting 18 mpg and now constant 22 mpg with the 2.6 manual. A/C works good as well as everything else. Simple, efficent, roomy, tows my bike with no problem. Simple. Would like to know if anyone has knowledge of how to disconnect smog system without messing it up.

Great Vehicle! Great Vehicle! , 10/08/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought mine 2nd hand in 1998 for my 2 teenagers to share. It took all that they could dish out (on and off road). When they moved on to their own vehicles I took it over and modified her up and turned her into a baja exploration vehicle. I rebuilt the motor because of a cracked head and away we went! Now she has 325K miles on her as she resides at my vacation home in southern baja (Mexico) as my primary vehicle. she has never failed me in any of the brutal situations I've been in, she's a totally bomb proof and fearless SUV! All the positive things said in the above reviews are absolutely true. I LOVE IT! My problem now is getting general parts, they are getting harder to come by

Very tough Ray , 04/10/2016 S 4dr SUV 4WD 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought the truck new and all but one issue it has held up. I did hve to have some head work done at about 60k but I found out it was pretty common on this size motor. The body and interior has held up very well. I wish Isuzu still made these. I would buy another. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value