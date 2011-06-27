Used 2004 Isuzu Rodeo S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,799
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/390.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
velouryes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room35 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track59.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity81.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3836 lbs.
Gross weight4950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33 cu.ft.
Angle of approach32 degrees
Maximum payload1000 lbs.
Angle of departure26 degrees
Length177.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height66.4 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width70.4 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Clipper Blue
  • Mistral Green
  • Crystal Blue
  • Alpine White
  • Ebony Black
  • Powellite Silver Metallic
  • Excessive Red Mica
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
P225/75R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 75000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside7 yr./ 75000 mi.
