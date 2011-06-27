Used 1993 Isuzu Rodeo SUV Consumer Reviews
AMPHIBIOUS MACHINE
I've had my Rodeo for 8 years, it has 192,000 miles on it. My dad wanted me to get rid of it a long time ago and buy something more economical, but I decided I would drive it into the ground, and I'm having a hard time killing it! So far I've replaced the alternator twice in it; it's in a tricky location near the bottom of the engine block so it gets gooked up with anything that drips on it from above. There have been other minor fixes that can be expected for a 17 year old car, but seeing as I originally paid $5,000 for it, it has been an unbelievable value, and I'm glad I didn't take my dad's advice because I have had so much fun in it over the years.
1993 Rodeo LS 4WD still running strong
I bought my 93 Rodeo LS 4WD in 95 with 70,000 miles on it. It now has 199,930 miles on it (as of 8-4-09). I've maintained it faithfully and other than normal wear and tear repairs (rubber hose, brakes, etc) I have not had any major repairs needed on it. I upgraded the suspension with CALMINI offroad 3" lift about 11 years ago, and even with the added stress on the driveline from the modified suspension, it still runs like a champ. Now, I use it mostly for off-roading and it has impressed other offroaders who were amazed that I was able to keep up with them on some of the more challenging trails. The body style is still attractive and it's perfect sized SUV, not too small, not too big.
Solid
Bought new, changed out a couple alternators and finally at 205k blew a head gasket other than that only regular maintenance. Don't sell the 2.6 liter 4 cylinder short, she runs forever.
Great vehicle
I am the original owner of my Rodeo, and it has proven to be a very reliable workhorse. It started as my first "family" vehicle, then became mine when my wife upgraded a few years ago to a Tahoe. I love it.
Rodeo
Bought new in 93. Had 1 Engine problem that required new valve train on 1 side of engine at 105,000. Other than that it has been a great auto.
Sponsored cars related to the Rodeo
Related Used 1993 Isuzu Rodeo SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner