Used 2001 Isuzu Rodeo Sport SUV Consumer Reviews
Best little car/truck
Super great car/truck - wider than most in this class feels like larger suv. Handles great, fun in the sun when the back comes down but you feel the safety with the front being a solid roof. Gas mileage is a downer. Blind spots are a problem. Needs a light near the ignition too. Have gone off road a few times and have had a blast. Highly recommend.
Isuzu Rodeo Sport
Overall this is a great car, it is very reliable and has a lot of power.
Happy with my purchase
This car is a lot of fun to drive, looks great, and it has been perfectly reliable for the almost three years that I have had it. For those debating it, I definitely recommend buying the V6 engine. Changing lanes takes getting used to (the blind spots are horrendous,) and with the spare tire and rear-seat headrests where they are, reverse is worse. But those are its only drawbacks - keep them in mind when you test drive it. I've been very pleased.
outstanding!
I've had this vehicle for 90+ thousand miles and no problems except one ... seems a small gasket on the transmission was leaking fluid. No big deal and no damage incurred after driving it for a week before noticing the leak. Fun to drive. Not bad mileage, for an suv and 4wd. I've had Chevy, Ford, and Chryslers, never go back! Although a bit tight to get in the back seat, very fun to drive in the snow or the twisties on the dry.
Thought it would be a good SUV but....
I really liked it at first. The first and second gear ratios are awefull. You just cant get through them without jerking the car around. Its so cheaply built. I did have fun with it, although it was way underpowered ( I thought I was gonna die going up huge hills.) But then When i was trying to switch lane (with those horrible blind spots) it took me a little too long to make sure it was clear and I ended up REAR ENDING A CAR! THEN THE CAR CAUGHT ON FIRE INSTANTLY AND INCINERATED EVERYTHING WITHIN MINUTES AS IF SOMEONE USED A FLAMETHROWER ON IT FOR 15 MINUTES STRAIGHT. I don't even know what to think of this vehicle.
