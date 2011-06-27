Used 2001 Isuzu Rodeo Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

Best little car/truck sandi , 01/12/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Super great car/truck - wider than most in this class feels like larger suv. Handles great, fun in the sun when the back comes down but you feel the safety with the front being a solid roof. Gas mileage is a downer. Blind spots are a problem. Needs a light near the ignition too. Have gone off road a few times and have had a blast. Highly recommend. Report Abuse

Isuzu Rodeo Sport jennifer faulknor , 09/19/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Overall this is a great car, it is very reliable and has a lot of power. Report Abuse

Happy with my purchase ifearnopho , 08/14/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car is a lot of fun to drive, looks great, and it has been perfectly reliable for the almost three years that I have had it. For those debating it, I definitely recommend buying the V6 engine. Changing lanes takes getting used to (the blind spots are horrendous,) and with the spare tire and rear-seat headrests where they are, reverse is worse. But those are its only drawbacks - keep them in mind when you test drive it. I've been very pleased. Report Abuse

outstanding! suziesuzu , 01/27/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've had this vehicle for 90+ thousand miles and no problems except one ... seems a small gasket on the transmission was leaking fluid. No big deal and no damage incurred after driving it for a week before noticing the leak. Fun to drive. Not bad mileage, for an suv and 4wd. I've had Chevy, Ford, and Chryslers, never go back! Although a bit tight to get in the back seat, very fun to drive in the snow or the twisties on the dry. Report Abuse