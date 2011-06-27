  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Pickup
  4. Used 1993 Isuzu Pickup
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Isuzu Pickup Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Pickup
5(25%)4(75%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Pickups for sale
List Price Estimate
$986 - $2,091
Used Pickup for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

93 Isuzu Pickup

bcvbmac, 06/29/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Eleven faithful years of service. This is the first pickup I ever had, and I will never again be without one. Simple, incredably handy, 28mpg highway. Four-cyl, small pickups are the handiest second "car" there is and the Isuzu had been terrific.

Report Abuse

isuzu pick-up 3.1L 4x4

Jamie, 12/11/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

A rugged little monster. Agile for a truck. 4wheel disc brakes are nice.

Report Abuse

Takes alot to stop this TRUCK!

Warren the Destroyer, 05/09/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I think that this puck-up is probably the best truck's I have ever owned. It currently has 211,000 miles on original engine and transmission. I have sent it into a snowy ditch twice, and been rearended in a Burgerking parking lot, and it still RUNS! With little or no damage. The ride is supprisingly nice, smooth, and quiet. Real quality put into the building of such a fine vehicle. Deffinitly not my last Isuzu.

Report Abuse

Worth $2500+ easy

Huge Fan, 02/03/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought the little guy from a private party for $500.00 with 195k miles on it. had the slave cylinder to the clutch, fuel pump, plugs/wires and brake pads replaced. The repair shop owner offered me $2500 on the spot. The a/c feels like a blizzard. Heater fan is a little weak. Runs like BRAND NEW! Gets 300-350 miles to the tank (avg). 15 gal tank. 5-speed manual 4x4. Everything works except ABS system. Four wheel disc brakes are very responsive.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Pickups for sale

Related Used 1993 Isuzu Pickup info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles