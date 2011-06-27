Used 1993 Isuzu Pickup Consumer Reviews
93 Isuzu Pickup
Eleven faithful years of service. This is the first pickup I ever had, and I will never again be without one. Simple, incredably handy, 28mpg highway. Four-cyl, small pickups are the handiest second "car" there is and the Isuzu had been terrific.
isuzu pick-up 3.1L 4x4
A rugged little monster. Agile for a truck. 4wheel disc brakes are nice.
Takes alot to stop this TRUCK!
I think that this puck-up is probably the best truck's I have ever owned. It currently has 211,000 miles on original engine and transmission. I have sent it into a snowy ditch twice, and been rearended in a Burgerking parking lot, and it still RUNS! With little or no damage. The ride is supprisingly nice, smooth, and quiet. Real quality put into the building of such a fine vehicle. Deffinitly not my last Isuzu.
Worth $2500+ easy
I bought the little guy from a private party for $500.00 with 195k miles on it. had the slave cylinder to the clutch, fuel pump, plugs/wires and brake pads replaced. The repair shop owner offered me $2500 on the spot. The a/c feels like a blizzard. Heater fan is a little weak. Runs like BRAND NEW! Gets 300-350 miles to the tank (avg). 15 gal tank. 5-speed manual 4x4. Everything works except ABS system. Four wheel disc brakes are very responsive.
Sponsored cars related to the Pickup
Related Used 1993 Isuzu Pickup info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons