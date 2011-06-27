Used 1993 Isuzu Pickup Consumer Reviews

93 Isuzu Pickup bcvbmac , 06/29/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Eleven faithful years of service. This is the first pickup I ever had, and I will never again be without one. Simple, incredably handy, 28mpg highway. Four-cyl, small pickups are the handiest second "car" there is and the Isuzu had been terrific. Report Abuse

isuzu pick-up 3.1L 4x4 Jamie , 12/11/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful A rugged little monster. Agile for a truck. 4wheel disc brakes are nice.

Takes alot to stop this TRUCK! Warren the Destroyer , 05/09/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I think that this puck-up is probably the best truck's I have ever owned. It currently has 211,000 miles on original engine and transmission. I have sent it into a snowy ditch twice, and been rearended in a Burgerking parking lot, and it still RUNS! With little or no damage. The ride is supprisingly nice, smooth, and quiet. Real quality put into the building of such a fine vehicle. Deffinitly not my last Isuzu.