  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Oasis
  4. Used 1997 Isuzu Oasis
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

1997 Isuzu Oasis Review

Pros & Cons

  • Neato flip-fold third bench seat, tidy size makes it easy to drive
  • Underpowered four-cylinder engine, smaller than many competitors inside, conventional rear doors
Other years
1999
1998
1997
1996
Isuzu Oasis for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,352 - $2,352
Used Oasis for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

For several years, Honda has been purchasing Rodeo sport utilities from Isuzu, and rebadging them as the Honda Passport. Honda dealers were clamoring for an SUV, and rather than wait for engineers to develop a new model from scratch, the company forged a relationship with Isuzu. Starting last year, Honda also began selling an upscale version of the Isuzu Trooper as the Acura SLX, to capitalize on the booming luxury-SUV market.

To reciprocate the favor, Honda allows Isuzu to rebadge a Japanese-market sedan for sale across the Pacific, and has donated the slow-selling Odyssey minivan to fill a niche in Isuzu's U.S. lineup. The Oasis has a different grille, different wheels, and an Isuzu-embossed steering wheel center hub.

The Oasis is actually a better deal than the Odyssey, mainly because Isuzu offers a more comprehensive warranty, and the few options available are priced by the factory, not individual dealers, which reduces the dealer's ability to rip off the consumer. Powered by a strong 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine and featuring four conventional doors, the Oasis scores well in government crash tests, and offers side-impact protection that meets 1998 passenger car standards. Antilock brakes are standard equipment.

The Oasis S can accommodate up to seven passengers, but LS models have center row captain's chairs which reduces capacity to six. The third-row bench seat folds forward, flips backwards for tailgate parties, or folds away into the floor to create a flat load floor. With seats removed and folded, the LS model can hold up to 102.5 cubic feet of cargo.

Despite the distinct lack of V-6 power, we think the Oasis offers solid value as a family wagon. It's roomy, attractive, and well-equipped. Best of all, prices are in line with the new Ford Taurus and Mercury Sable station wagons, as well as the Volkswagen Passat Wagon. Oasis offers more versatility and cargo capacity than any of these competitors, an excellent warranty, and proven Honda mechanicals. What's not to like?

1997 Highlights

Cruise control is added to the S model's standard equipment list, and four new colors are available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Isuzu Oasis.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Loved our Oasis
Warren,05/06/2009
We put 220,000 miles and only did recommended maintenance. The mechanic that services it said 300k miles was possible with very little expense. It is the mini-van that will not die!
average at best
Roger,04/26/2010
Worst thing about this car was the brakes. They had to be changed every 20000 miles. Car always sounded like a train coming to a stop. Burned up tires quickly too. Leaked quite a bit of oil. Had quirky electrical problems like windows and door locks not working. At one point the driver had to roll down the window and reach out to open the door from the outside. Used to hit my head on the tailgate when it was open. Road noise was a bit loud.Other than that we had the car for ten years and 152000 miles. Sold it when the exhaust manifold cracked.
Reliability Plus!
karen brandon,07/27/2003
This has been the most reliable vehicle I have owned. I have not had to do any work on this van, beyond regular maintanance, and I have driven almost 110,000. This is very important to me after having owned vehicles that were always in the shop and breaking down! My kids love the back seats that one can adjust to recline and the over head, behind the front seat rear air and heat contols! I can control the rear from the drivers seat, if necessary! The 3rd seat flips into the floor, which is great after dealing with other mini vans ... and taking heavy awkward seats in and out. We like the regular car back doors, too. Sliders never seem to work well ...
Oasis was a great van
Catherine,05/03/2006
We bought our Oasis new and are only selling it because my mom wants it now. We have enjoyed the features and reliability of this car; in fact, it was never into the dealer until it was 8 years old, and then it was for a recall problem that manifested itself by the car dying rather inconveniently. The only other problem was the automatic window opener thing required repair when a bolt fell out. We only put 83,000 miles on it but I know it would have put up with a lot more abuse if we had kept it longer!
See all 6 reviews of the 1997 Isuzu Oasis
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1997 Isuzu Oasis features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 1997 Isuzu Oasis

Used 1997 Isuzu Oasis Overview

The Used 1997 Isuzu Oasis is offered in the following submodels: Oasis Minivan. Available styles include LS 4dr Minivan, and S 4dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Isuzu Oasis?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Isuzu Oasises are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Isuzu Oasis for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Isuzu Oasis.

Can't find a used 1997 Isuzu Oasiss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Isuzu Oasis for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,952.

Find a used Isuzu for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,192.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu Oasis for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,959.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,983.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Isuzu Oasis?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Isuzu lease specials
Check out Isuzu Oasis lease specials

Related Used 1997 Isuzu Oasis info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles