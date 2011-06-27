Used 1998 Isuzu Hombre Consumer Reviews

Good value - same as chevy S-10 wowski , 09/20/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned this Hombre since it was new. Have only experienced a few problems. The front idler arm and pitman arm needed to be replaced and there was a small oil leak. It has plenty of power thanks to the V6. Also noteworthy is the addition of 4 wheel disc bakes. This is a terrific vehicle. Report Abuse

I Love My Hombre wolvesdaddy , 11/30/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful After over 3 years, I love This truck.I have had a few minor problems, but Isuzu always fixed everything under warranty.This is my second Isuzu truck, and I keep going back to Isuzu due to the warranty that is offered. Report Abuse

m truck sarkasian , 11/29/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Is a real good small truck. I have no problems with and gets good gas mileage. Fun to drive, easy to park, good gas mileage and no mechanical problems since I purchased my Isuzu. I put on a lot of miles and never have problems. Report Abuse

Many Miles James Eley , 06/20/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I use it daily on a very large Postal Rural Route. Today, took it down for a transmission problem. Could be the fan clutch the mechanic told me. Placed 193,800+ miles on this great little 4.3 V6. It has always had plenty of power, the truck is fast for the small power plant. Servicing through the years (I bought it brand new); all problems were out of my pocket, even when NEW! Replaced the timing gear once when it jumped time (one notch on the gear); been running ever since. I replaced the transmission at around 130,000 +. No problems until recently when it had a leak from manifold fixed. Happy with Truck, NOT with Dealership. Report Abuse