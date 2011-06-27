Used 1998 Isuzu Hombre S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length187.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3125 lbs.
Gross weight4200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height63.2 in.
Maximum payload1138.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Pewter Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Copper Firemist Pearl Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Standard Red
