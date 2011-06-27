Used 1990 Isuzu Amigo SUV Consumer Reviews
THE BEST
LOCA, 02/10/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
I have had my amigo for 11 years and its still going strong. In all this time I have only had to put a water pump... a water pump!! (besides basic tune-up and oil change). This suv is good on gas, cute and way fun. I love it I would recommend it in a heart beat!!!
my review
justin richey, 09/02/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I have had my vehicle for a while and have only minor repairs to deal with
The go anywhere two wheel drive vehicle
nosdrool, 10/17/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
This has been a great car for the last 4 and half years. It is slowly declining in performance, but has given me no big problems from the time I got it. It will take you anywhere.
Best Amigo is Isuzu
jdayrod, 01/13/2016
XS 2dr SUV 4WD
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Fun and safe to drive! Easy maintenance and great on gas! Hard or soft top!
