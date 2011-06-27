Used 2019 INFINITI QX60 SUV Consumer Reviews
If you don't own a smartphone, it's a good car
Xanekka, 11/30/2018
PURE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
It's a good and spacious car. I like it as a thing that carries me from point A to B comfortably. The problem is I own a smartphone. I want to listen to podcasts when I drive. And the audio keeps cutting off. (It has a non-navi system to those who are interested.) My dealership people were nice, so I went to them to investigate this Bluetooth problem. Here's what I learned. Infiniti does NOT support all the Bluetooth profiles and it does not support all the phones. Which is weird because Bluetooth is a standard and it's supposed to solve that problem. The solution that they recommended was to use a 3.5mm audio cable. Tough luck for me because the two phones that I own are Pixel 2 XL and iPhone 7 Plus. Neither have a headphone jack. So, the dealership recommended that I call the Infiniti Consumer Affairs. They troubleshoot me through a process which resulted in "you are using unsupported phones" for audio streaming? Okay, it's Nov 2018. One of my phones is a year old and the other two years. I like the car enough and I am already stuck in a lease, I might as well upgrade my phone, I thought. So, I asked the nice lady from the Infiniti Consumer Affairs, I am going to get a new phone. Please tell me which phone to get. I am open to switching carriers too. She was kind enough to go through the list for me. Let's start with Apple: iPhone XS (not supported), iPhone XS Max (not supported), iPhone XR (not supported), iPhone 8 (not supported), iPhone 8 Plus (not supported). Now, Google. None of the Pixel phones are supported. Next, Samsung. Note 9 (not supported), S9+ (not supported), S9 (not supported), S8+ (not supported), S8 (not supported). At that point, the poor lady from Infiniti Consumer Affairs gave up, rightly so and told me that I would get a call from the Infiniti Bluetooth division, which I haven't heard from yet! So, right now, I am driving around in a $46,000 "luxury" vehicle with technology from 2003. Again, it's a good car with a serious technology problem.
Comfort over sport
Dale, 10/30/2018
LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Make sure you drive the vehicle at night, because the surround camera view does NOT employ the use of the lighted entry features offered with luxury options. In other words, the side looking cameras can't see anything at night and are completely blind unless there is a significant external light source where you're parking. Vehicle entry is also "old school" even though the car illuminates nicely when you approach, you're still required to press a button to unlock doors, which is not the case in the lower model QX50 which automatically unlocks when you grab the handle. Also, the radio doesn't stay on when engine is turned off, unlike the lesser model QX50, it violently shuts everything off, and there is no way for you to go directly from running to Accessory mode. Infiniti advertises the Sensory package supports Dolby Digital 5.1 ("decoding"), but the stereo manufacturer (Bose) confirmed that this is false and an oversight by marketing, for that feature was removed back in 2017 in favor of a more "entire cabin friendly" surround solution. There are features that allow you to select a "driver centric" auditory configuration, but this falls way short of true surround as one might experience from the Bose Panaray system in other vehicles. Finally, make sure the dealer demonstrates everything in your potential purchase as there are audio and video AUX features that may, or may not work as advertised.
My Infiniti QX60 is outstanding!
Jim from CA, 05/24/2019
LUXE w/Prod. End 9/18 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
There is a reason that Consumer Reports just rated the Infiniti QX 60 in the top three of luxury three row SUVs! We have now had our 2019 white Infiniti QX60 for two years and have driven it through deep snow in the Sierras for two weeks as well as been on dirt roads in the desert. AWD is fabulous...I tried but could not break the wheels loose in snow. The AWD is intuitive and the best we have ever uses for an SUV. I also researched Audi Q7, MB, Porsche SUVs too, and the QX 60 plush seats, great NAV, ease of controls, and driver assist is every bit as good as any manufacturer...but at $10k less! We have had it loaded with skis, luggage, beer, food, and our dog and it still got 26 MPG on a freeway trip. This SUV ride is just as luxurious as my neighbors $90K Range Rover, on and off road. Not only that, I can get my ten foot surfboard inside the car with the nose on the dash. Hilarious, right? The audio system is the best we’ve ever owned, transmission is outstanding and this QX60 has no problem passing cars at 90 mph. It feels like going 50! On top of all of the great features...Infiniti offers 4 yr 60K miles...the best of any company, too. Lastly our last car was a 2016 Acura MDX and this Infiniti QX60 is better in multiple ways even though the Acura was great. Lastly, I think Edmunds is a great resource, but with caveats. Consumer Reports is the same. They rate cars by multiple factors...but don’t always address depreciation...which is a big factor. Here is an example: Audi Q7, Porsche Cayenne, MB SUV all depreciate between $10K and $15 k in the first year alone. In 2018 my friend bought a 2017 Audi Q7 with 20K miles on it for $53K. That car sold new for $68k. That is a big hit on the original owner if one does the math. And Range Rover? Are you kidding? That $85K SUV can lose $35 k in two years in depreciation.
Perfect Family Vehicle
Henry, 01/02/2019
LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
I think this is one of the best 3 rows SUV available today in terms of price/value, performance, comfort, style, safety, and technology. Maybe It doesn’t score any A+ in every Category but pretty much get an solid A- or B+ on each so it’s a very well around vehicle. Never a fan of any of the CVTs but at least I don’t hate it on the QX60. Yes, the suspension is a bit too soft but no one would take a 3 rows suv for any spirit driving. And the value here is just unbeatable. Q7 and xc90 are better cars but cost $15-20k more similarly equipped.
Infiniti removed “avoid highways” in navigation
LindaL, 12/04/2018
LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
This feature might seem insignificant to people who don’t mind highways, but for many, this is a very important feature that ALL navigation software has. Prior to 2018, the Infiniti navigation had it. Why would a car company REMOVE a feature? Poor choice.
