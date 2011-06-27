Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

So far, extremely satisfied Deb Slaughter , 05/11/2016 Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) 23 of 25 people found this review helpful We test drove the MDX, Pilot and Highlander but the ride, look and features of the QX60 sold us. We are and have been Honda/Acura owners and currently own a Ridgeline and love it, but decided to venture out and go with the QX60. The MDX didn't feel as roomy and the two screens and the touch features were overkill for us. The third row seating in the QX60 felt roomier too. I like the 360 degree camera, blind spot warning system, driver seat memory and bluetooth connectivity - incoming phone calls are very clear! The interior combination of leather, wood and brushed metal accents are spot on. However, it has been less than a month, so perhaps a bit too soon to rate it but, so far, we have absolutely no regret and simply love it! Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Love the fancy features! Rebecca Lowell , 10/13/2015 Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I drove the same minivan for the past 10 years, so maybe I'm easily impressed - but the bells and whistles are fantastic! In some ways, it's almost like a self driving car. It alerts you when you get too close to someone, and the auto braking is amazing. There is no excuse if I ever rear-end someone! The parking assist with the birds eye view is fantastic. Lots of space in the third row for passengers, but not much cargo space when the seats are full. The gas mileage is not what I expected - fluctuates so far (under 1000 miles on the car) between about 18-22. Right now it says 20.3 average; which is a long way from the 26 advertised. I am driving in the regular mode, I felt the Eco mode, where you can probably get 26 mpg, was very sluggish. I was committed to buying a hybrid and there are very few that seat 7. This was my favorite by far, and I'm very happy with my purchase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value