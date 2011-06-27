Used 2010 INFINITI QX56 SUV Consumer Reviews
Great Value for the price - 2010 Infiniti Q56
Recently bought a used 2010 Q56 with 10K miles on it. It is basically brand new. The 2011 is awesome but the older model now is a great buy if interested. Great comfort, technology options, fun to drive, solid SUV for my 2 boys and all their friends too. The Q56 was $10K-$15K cheaper than the Cadillac and Sequoia at 35K+ miles. The Q56 was super close in bling, comfort, technology, performance and gas mileage. The 2nd row buckets and 3rd row bench is much better than the Caddy. If you are looking for a great SUV that in my opinion equals GM, Toyota, Lexus but costs much less check this SUV out.
8 Person Luxury Vehicle
The seating in this SUV is awesome. We like the 3nd row middle seat that folds down to let the kids in the back. With 4 kids and grandma it is extremely comfortable. We looked at the Mercedes GL, Audi, and Sequoia and found this truck a much better deal and a much nicer ride and comfort. The electronics are great.
Love this SUV!
3-time Escalade owner ,talked my husband into checking out the QX b/c I didn't want another GM vehicle. What a nice surprise. The value of getting this car nearly fully loaded as the base model for at least $10K less than the '09 and $15-20K less than the '10 Escalade would have been enough reason, but the car is just impressive. The base model is loaded... VERY well appointed. It's a beautiful vehicle with a masculine stately presence. My hubby, a die-hard Escalade lover, is a convert! This is the best kept secret out there. No buyers remorse here - love, love, love this SUV!
Great ride, fair price, fun to drive
has a lot of road miles (132,000) but is sound and well (dealership) maintained. Excellent overall condition
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best Purchase ever
Bought this vehicle after owning a Rav4.Wanted a bigger and safer ride for my 2 boys and I found it on this one. The captain's chair plus the DVD make the ride for them so comfortable and smooth for myself.To much tech and luxury for the prize compare to other SUV's out there and with the powerful engine all I need next to buy is a boat and I'm set. Owned Toyotas for my whole life but this is definitely the best buy I ever made.Maybe in a year or two I will trade it for the new 2011 out there 'cause I really love these vehicle for the prize I ended up paying.
Related Used 2010 INFINITI QX56 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Taurus X 2008
- Used Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- Used Lexus LX 570 2004
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2015 For Sale
- Used Volvo S60 2007
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2012
- Used Ford F-150 1990
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class 2001
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 Ford Expedition
- 2022 Ford Expedition News
- 2022 Genesis GV80 News
- 2021 Challenger
- 2021 GV80
- 2021 Audi e-tron
- Lexus GX 460 2021
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox
Other models to consider
- 2022 Acura MDX
- 2021 RDX
- 2021 Acura NSX
- Acura MDX 2020
- Acura ILX 2021
- Acura RDX 2020
- Acura MDX 2020
- Acura TLX 2020
- 2020 Acura ILX
- 2020 RLX
Research similar vehicles
- 2021 Camry
- 2021 Model 3
- Honda Civic 2022
- 2021 Accord
- 2022 Toyota Corolla
- 2021 Model S
- 2021 Dodge Charger
- 2021 Nissan Altima
- 2021 Elantra
- 2021 Kia Forte
Other models
- Used Aston-Martin Vantage in Chino Hills, CA
- Used Land-Rover LR4 in Gilroy, CA
- Used Chevrolet Black-Diamond-Avalanche in New Rochelle, NY
- Used Mazda CX-7 in Coconut Creek, FL
- Used Kia Seltos in Longview, TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz B-Class-Electric-Drive in Burbank, CA
- Used Hyundai Entourage in Rockford, IL
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer-Evolution in Loveland, CO
- Used Honda Accord-Crosstour in Noblesville, IN
- Used Ford E-Series-Wagon in Hawthorne, CA
- Used Genesis G90 in Racine, WI
- Used Ferrari 488-Spider in Brockton, MA
- Used Nissan Rogue-Sport in Port Orange, FL
- Used BMW X6-M in Baytown, TX
- Used Aston-Martin DB9 in Canton, OH
- Used Audi SQ5 in Boynton Beach, FL
- Used Volkswagen Beetle-Convertible in Lancaster, CA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-3500Hd in Muncie, IN
- Used Kia Sedona in Roswell, GA
- Used Chevrolet Express in Ann Arbor, MI
- Used Ford Econoline-Cargo in Casa Grande, AZ
- Used Ram Cv-Tradesman in Camden, NJ
- Used Jaguar I-Pace in Deltona, FL
- Used Mini Convertible in Santa Cruz, CA
- Used Audi S5 in Chino, CA
- Used Lexus GX-460 in Victoria, TX
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan-Limited in Jurupa Valley, CA