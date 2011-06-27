Used 2010 INFINITI QX56 SUV Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
4.8 out of 5 stars
20 reviews
5 out of 5 stars

Great Value for the price - 2010 Infiniti Q56

jeth, 05/11/2011
4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
24 of 28 people found this review helpful

Recently bought a used 2010 Q56 with 10K miles on it. It is basically brand new. The 2011 is awesome but the older model now is a great buy if interested. Great comfort, technology options, fun to drive, solid SUV for my 2 boys and all their friends too. The Q56 was $10K-$15K cheaper than the Cadillac and Sequoia at 35K+ miles. The Q56 was super close in bling, comfort, technology, performance and gas mileage. The 2nd row buckets and 3rd row bench is much better than the Caddy. If you are looking for a great SUV that in my opinion equals GM, Toyota, Lexus but costs much less check this SUV out.

4.63 out of 5 stars

8 Person Luxury Vehicle

JR, 12/20/2009
4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The seating in this SUV is awesome. We like the 3nd row middle seat that folds down to let the kids in the back. With 4 kids and grandma it is extremely comfortable. We looked at the Mercedes GL, Audi, and Sequoia and found this truck a much better deal and a much nicer ride and comfort. The electronics are great.

4.75 out of 5 stars

Love this SUV!

aclarose1, 03/13/2010
4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

3-time Escalade owner ,talked my husband into checking out the QX b/c I didn't want another GM vehicle. What a nice surprise. The value of getting this car nearly fully loaded as the base model for at least $10K less than the '09 and $15-20K less than the '10 Escalade would have been enough reason, but the car is just impressive. The base model is loaded... VERY well appointed. It's a beautiful vehicle with a masculine stately presence. My hubby, a die-hard Escalade lover, is a convert! This is the best kept secret out there. No buyers remorse here - love, love, love this SUV!

5 out of 5 stars

Great ride, fair price, fun to drive

larry, 11/23/2015
4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

has a lot of road miles (132,000) but is sound and well (dealership) maintained. Excellent overall condition

4.63 out of 5 stars

Best Purchase ever

Jcolon, 06/07/2010
4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Bought this vehicle after owning a Rav4.Wanted a bigger and safer ride for my 2 boys and I found it on this one. The captain's chair plus the DVD make the ride for them so comfortable and smooth for myself.To much tech and luxury for the prize compare to other SUV's out there and with the powerful engine all I need next to buy is a boat and I'm set. Owned Toyotas for my whole life but this is definitely the best buy I ever made.Maybe in a year or two I will trade it for the new 2011 out there 'cause I really love these vehicle for the prize I ended up paying.

