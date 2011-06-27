Used 2010 INFINITI QX56 SUV Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars Great Value for the price - 2010 Infiniti Q56 jeth , 05/11/2011 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 24 of 28 people found this review helpful Recently bought a used 2010 Q56 with 10K miles on it. It is basically brand new. The 2011 is awesome but the older model now is a great buy if interested. Great comfort, technology options, fun to drive, solid SUV for my 2 boys and all their friends too. The Q56 was $10K-$15K cheaper than the Cadillac and Sequoia at 35K+ miles. The Q56 was super close in bling, comfort, technology, performance and gas mileage. The 2nd row buckets and 3rd row bench is much better than the Caddy. If you are looking for a great SUV that in my opinion equals GM, Toyota, Lexus but costs much less check this SUV out. Report Abuse

4.63 out of 5 stars 8 Person Luxury Vehicle JR , 12/20/2009 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The seating in this SUV is awesome. We like the 3nd row middle seat that folds down to let the kids in the back. With 4 kids and grandma it is extremely comfortable. We looked at the Mercedes GL, Audi, and Sequoia and found this truck a much better deal and a much nicer ride and comfort. The electronics are great.

4.75 out of 5 stars Love this SUV! aclarose1 , 03/13/2010 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful 3-time Escalade owner ,talked my husband into checking out the QX b/c I didn't want another GM vehicle. What a nice surprise. The value of getting this car nearly fully loaded as the base model for at least $10K less than the '09 and $15-20K less than the '10 Escalade would have been enough reason, but the car is just impressive. The base model is loaded... VERY well appointed. It's a beautiful vehicle with a masculine stately presence. My hubby, a die-hard Escalade lover, is a convert! This is the best kept secret out there. No buyers remorse here - love, love, love this SUV!

5 out of 5 stars Great ride, fair price, fun to drive larry , 11/23/2015 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful has a lot of road miles (132,000) but is sound and well (dealership) maintained. Excellent overall condition Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 5 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars